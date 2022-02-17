5 Bold Predictions for Auburn Football in 2022

How many days until football season?

The offseason always brings about crazy theories and predictions for the upcoming season. Last year was the year. Bo Nix had improved so much under the new offense. He was focused. He was having fun. A lot of people would not have been surprised if he was a dark horse for the Heisman. A few years ago, Jeremy Johnson was a pre-season Heisman favorite. That was fun.

While those predictions seem crazy, looking back on the context on them they were not as far-fetched as you may imagine.

That is why I have come up with some sensible predictions for the 2022 football season that will totally not be proven wrong during the first half of the season. What do you think this is, Cold Takes Exposed?

Anyways, here are five bold predictions for the Auburn Tiger football team in 2022:

Auburn will have its first 1,000 yard receiver since 1970 © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK This seems to be a popular prediction every offseason. Darvin Adams is the only receiver to come close to surpassing one thousand yards receiving since Terry Beasley did in 1970. In fact, Adams did it twice and was merely three yards shy of the 1K mark in 2009. Auburn’s receiver room is one of the question marks coming into the season, so this prediction may surprise some people. However, I actually am not looking at someone in the receiver room to go over 1,000 yards. I am thinking it may be someone in the tight end room. I already hear it now. AUBURN THROWING TO THE TIGHT END? I know, I know, sounds crazy, but the Tigers actually broke a few record last year with most tight end receptions (29) and most passing yards to a tight end (392). Both of these records were broken by John Samuel Shenker. Shenker is my prediction here if I had to make a specific pick, but I would also not be surprised to see a guy like Landen King have an absolute monster season. If King lines up in the big slot position like former tight end Sal Canella did a few times during his tenure at Auburn, defenses need to be afraid.

Owen Pappoe leads the SEC in tackles © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Owen Pappoe came into Auburn with a ton of fanfare. The former five star linebacker started in every game as a true freshman, but over the last few seasons he missed a lot of time due to injury. Pappoe has all the tools that it takes to be a top tier linebacker not only in the SEC, but in the country. The team captain will have to be at the top of his game to lead the league in tackles with guys like Jeremy Banks, Bumper Pool, and Henry To’oTo’o returning to their respective schools. Auburn’s leading tackler from the past few seasons, Zakoby McClain, is heading to the NFL. If he can stay healthy all season, Pappoe may repeat the success of his former teammate and dominate conference play on the defensive side of the ball.

Nehemiah Pritchett has a breakout season © Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK Auburn has a gaping hole at CB1 with Roger McCreary leaving for the NFL after an incredible season in 2021. Every time Auburn has sent a cornerback to the NFL, another has emerged. Look at Jamel Dean, Noah Igbinoghene, and Roger McCreary. Dean’s breakout season followed the exit of Carlton Davis. Iggy followed in Dean’s footsteps, and McCreary did the same. It is not too far fetched to believe Auburn has a defensive back on the roster that can lock down big time receivers. Nehemiah Pritchett played the nickel position most of this past season. He also returned kicks this year, following in Noah Igbinoghene’s footsteps. He returned a blocked kick for a touchdown against Alabama State and recorded an interception in the Birmingham Bowl against Houston. Pritchett’s 6’2 frame would match up well against bigger, deep ball receivers in the SEC. NFL scouts are already buzzing about his potential this upcoming season, citing his 4.58 40-yard dash time in high school. If Pritchett can lock down the best receiver on the field each week, it will allow the Tigers to get to the quarterback more often and potentially give other opportunities for interceptions to guys like Jaylin Simpson, Donovan Kaufman or other defensive backs during the year. One thing is for sure: Pritchett has huge shoes to fill.

Auburn will have multiple starting quarterbacks during the season © Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK The departure of three-year starting quarterback Bo Nix opened the door wide open for the Tigers to find a quarterback. Auburn returns TJ Finley and Dematrius Davis from last year’s squad and brought in transfers Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford as well as incoming freshman Holden Geriner this offseason. Calzada seems like the favorite due to his success at Texas A&M this past season, but an injury this spring could allow the other guys to catapult over the former Aggie to the starting spot. Auburn opens the 2022 season against Mercer and San Jose State in Jordan-Hare Stadium, so I believe we will see a plethora of quarterbacks in those games still vying for the starting role. Penn State comes into town week three of the season, so the Tigers will not have long to sure up the signal calling role in order to get revenge on the Nittany Lions. I think Bryan Harsin and company will ultimately have Zach Calzada as the starting quarterback in week one of the season, but if things go awry or Calzada gets injured again, the other men in the quarterback room will be waiting in the wings.