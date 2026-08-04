Auburn Tigers, Alex Golesh to Use Interesting Fall Camp Strategy



The Auburn Tigers are certainly taking a different approach to fall camp this year, especially when compared to previous head coach Hugh Freeze’s fall camps, as Alex Golesh told the press on Tuesday that his team will be staying in a nearby Marriott instead of their usual apartments and houses throughout the duration of this season’s camp.

His reason? Golesh simply wants zero distractions facing his team during what could be the most important practice time of the year.

“We need it. Just us,” he said. “Nothing else. No girlfriends, no dogs, no cats."

This is definitely a unique strategy for the Tigers, who will now be living approximately 20 minutes off of campus at the Grand National Marriott in Opelika, Ala. However, the logic certainly makes sense, especially since school is right about to start for these student-athletes.

In this time of year, students who went elsewhere over the summer are moving back in, with get-togethers and parties beginning to spin up in increased amounts, and Golesh clearly wants his team away from that while they prepare for the season that could turn around the Tigers as a program.

After all, many of these players are experiencing Auburn as a student for the first time, whether as a transfer or as a true freshman, and it would be quite easy to be swept up in the rest of the university when, as Golesh seems to believe, football should be the priority.

Headed into fall camp, there have still been several questions surrounding the team’s abilities, so it certainly is not the time to slack off or waste any energy on anything that will not be a benefit to the team, though Golesh may find himself thrown into a hotel pool again, as he was depicted doing in a viral picture from a team trip in the summer.

Spending a significant amount of time with the team, too, should work to replace any potential feeling of missing out on what is happening on campus, which should result in relationships building and strengthening throughout the remainder of the offseason. After all, the Tigers kick off against Baylor exactly one month from Wednesday, so any time for dillydallying has now certainly reached an end.

Alex Golesh is clearly very serious with his approach to this team, a factor that should bode well for the Tigers as the season rapidly approaches.

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