ESPN’s Greg McElroy Ranks Auburn in Tier Four, Explains Path to Bowl Eligibility

The Auburn Tigers have not put together a winning season since Gus Malzahn was fired back in 2020, though it has not been for a lack of effort. The program is now on its third head coach since, and things are beginning to feel like desperation time on the Plains.

Recently, ESPN’s Greg McElroy broke down each SEC team into one of five tiers, and, in stark contrast to their prior seasons, the Tigers found a home in the fourth tier, which McElroy reserved for teams that he expects to make a bowl game this year, which, of course, requires at least a 6-6 record in the regular season.

McElroy, of course, is completely aware of the struggles the Tigers have had over the past few years, which need to be understood to fully grasp where the Tigers are at this year.

“The Auburn Tigers lost six one-score games in the SEC last year,” he said. “They got sacked nine times at Oklahoma, they lost by six at Texas A&M, and they dropped a double-overtime heartbreaker to Missouri. A 10-3 loss to Kentucky was the last straw, and Hugh Freeze was relieved of his duties.”

So, what has changed so significantly on the Plains that McElroy now expects Auburn to make a bowl? It starts at the top with new head coach Alex Golesh, and extends down to the Tigers’ new-look offense.

“Here’s the reason for real optimism on the Plains,” he said. “Auburn hired one of the most productive offensive minds in the sport in Alex Golesh, and he did not come empty-handed. He brought his quarterback, Byrum Brown… He brought his entire offensive engine with him: five wide receivers, a tight end, a running back, two linemen, all off one of the highest-scoring offenses in the country, and Auburn, they have not had a top-25 offense in over a decade. Well, that drought is probably about to end.”

Offensive production is, without doubt, the single largest issue that has plagued the Tigers over the past few seasons. However, the defense has remained strong despite offensive struggles, and McElroy acknowledges the benefit of keeping much of the Tigers’ 2025 unit around for this season.

“On defense, Golesh probably made the smartest move available: he decided to keep coordinator DJ Durkin, whose unit held up its own, even when the offense couldn’t really score. That defense, by the way, kept five starters at home as well, headlined by linebacker Xavier Atkins, who is returning as an All-American defender, the first that Auburn has had since Takeo Spikes… He led the SEC with 17 TFL. This is a bowl team with probably the best offense Auburn has fielded in a decade.”

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