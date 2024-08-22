Auburn Coach on '24 Tigers: ‘We’ve Got More Players That Look Like They Belong'
The Auburn Tigers are expected to take a step forward in year two of the Hugh Freeze era.
The first campaign under Freeze did not go as planned as the Tigers had their third losing season in a row, being capped off with a blowout loss to Maryland in the Music City Bowl.
Auburn is expected to be improved across the board this season, including on all special teams units.
Auburn special teams coordinator Tanner Burns talked about the differences he has seen between last year and this year so far.
“The better players you have, the easier it is to have success,” Burns said. “This time compared to last year, we’ve got more guys that look like they belong in this league. We’ve got bigger guys that can run which is something that we didn't have. We had smaller guys that could run but not a lot of size.”
Burns talked about the group of players Auburn brought in both via the transfer portal as well as the recruiting class and how they have improved the team chemistry.
“Bringing in this young crop as well as transfers, you just feel better about the guys that we have compared to other teams around this league,” Burns said. “If your best players believe in special teams, it’s easier for those younger guys and those new guys to buy in as well.”
Burns also gave an update on sophomore kicker Alex McPherson who missed a lot of spring ball and fall camp due to injury and illness.
“He’s doing well,” Burns said. “Obviously, it’s a slow process to get him where he’s at now, but I think he weighs a little over 140 (lbs) now. He’s gaining that weight, he’s started to kick and really amped it up this week.
Burns talked about how thankful he is that Auburn landed a dependable kicker like Towns McGough in this recruiting class after being without McPherson. The Tigers had to fight Ole Miss to sign McGough.
“That recruiting process with Towns (McGough) was probably the most dramatic one for any kicker, maybe of all time,” Burns said. “The plan was to have him sit and redshirt behind McPherson. Depending on how quick McPherson can come back that may or may not be able to happen.”