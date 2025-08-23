Auburn Tigers Bold Prediction: Cam Coleman Smashes Receiving Record
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers hit the gridiron in just six days against the Baylor Bears in Waco, Texas. All the offseason preparation, spring training, and fall camp will be put on display for the Tigers.
Much of the raised expectations surrounding Auburn headed into the season opener revolve around the receiver room. Transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold has an embarrassment of riches to choose from after struggling with the Oklahoma Sooners last year.
Cam Coleman, Eric Singleton Jr., and Malcolm Simmons are the likely starters heading into Week 1, but there is plenty of depth behind them.
Last season, Coleman got off to a fast start before a shoulder injury slowed him down in the middle of his season. Once he got healthy, he was one of the top receivers in the country. In the final three games of the season, he was able to score six of his eight touchdowns of the year.
The momentum is likely to keep going for Coleman, starting this year the same way he ended last season.
Singleton Jr. is likely to have a huge role in the offense. Having blazing speed and being able to play multiple positions. He is primarily a wide receiver, but he lined up in the backfield at times for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Singleton had 56 receptions for 754 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. He added 21 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown. With his speed, if he gets a step on a defender, the band may as well start playing.
Simmons was the third leading receiver for the Tigers last year as a freshman. He had 40 catches, 451 yards, and three touchdowns. With that experience under his belt and his head coach believing that he was among the most improved players of the offseason, he is bound to have an even better year than last year.
It is hard to decipher which wide receiver could lead the team in touchdowns, with so much depth and versatility in the wide receiver room. A dark horse that could explode on the scene for the Tigers is sophomore wide receiver Perry Thompson.
Thompson did not get much playing time last season as he made the transition from high school to college. But Freeze has been singing his praises as a player who has proven that he belongs in the rotation.
Pro Football Focus thinks Auburn has the No. 2 wide receiver room in the country.
Who leads the team in receiving on such a deep unit? While Singleton is getting first-round talk from NFL Draft experts for 2026, teams will be salivating to draft Cam Coleman come 2027.
Yes, it’s a deep room, but Coleman is something special. The Tigers have only had two 1,000-plus yard receivers in their history: Terry Beasley (1,071 in 1970) and Ronney Daniels (1,068 in 1999).
Expect Coleman to smash those records in 2025 and not only lead the Tigers in receiving this year, but also become Auburn’s single-season leader.