Auburn Tigers Breakout Night on Offense Key Bright Spot in Loss
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers fell to 4-6 on the year after losing to the Vanderbilt Commodores 45-38 in overtime. However, the Auburn offense finally came to life and competed at a high level since Auburn began conference play.
The Auburn offense was essentially non-existent since starting conference play. Last week, Auburn only managed to score three points against the Kentucky Wildcats, which was the straw that broke the camel’s back for Hugh Freeze’s job security.
Interim head coach DJ Durkin and offensive coordinator Derrick Nix trusted their offensive playmakers, and it showed in the offense.
Leading the charge was Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels, making his second consecutive start for the Tigers after sitting behind Jackson Arnold all season. Daniels passed for 353 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, while also adding 89 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, by far the best performance by an Auburn quarterback in years.
Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton Jr. both had breakout games, both having 10 or more receptions apiece. Cam Coleman, however, reminded everyone why he is one of the best wide receivers in all of college football.
Coleman was given many one-on-one jump-ball opportunities, finally being able to display that he is simply a freak of nature. Coleman finished the game with 143 yards on 10 receptions and a touchdown.
Singleton finished the game with 11 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown that came on the opening drive for the Tigers. Singleton was particularly clutch on third down for Auburn, often finding a hole in the zone and making routine first-down catches.
Auburn's first-quarter scoring drive that ended in a touchdown catch by Singleton was the longest scoring drive in SEC play for Auburn (13 plays, 89 yards).
Auburn’s 563 yards of total offense were its most in an SEC game since 2019 vs. Mississippi State (578) and most against a ranked opponent since 2016 vs. No. 17 Arkansas (632). The last time Auburn had a 300-yard passer, 100-yard rusher and 100-yard receiver in the same game was the 2004 SEC Championship game vs. Tennessee – Jason Campbell (374 passing), Carnell Williams (100 rushing), Courtney Taylor (111 receiving)
The Auburn offense came to life today, but seemingly the Auburn defense fell asleep in the second half of the game. Auburn has a bye week this week, and Durkin and company will have time to figure out their defensive woes from this week and build off of an explosive offensive performance.