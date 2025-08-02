Auburn Tigers LB Demarcus Riddick Embracing New Role in Rebuilt Room
The Auburn Tigers began fall camp earlier this week, and sophomore linebacker Demarcus Riddick has emerged as one of the leaders of his unit despite his youth.
Any experience Riddick can provide will be invaluable, because the linebacking corps on The Plains will look much different in 2025 than 2024. Leading tackler Dorian Mausi has gone the way of the NFL along with fellow linebackers Jalen McLeod, Eugene Asante, and Austin Keys.
So, as the most productive returning linebacker, Riddick will be tasked with building chemistry between the newcomers. However, one of them is making waves already. Freshman Elijah Melendez, has repeatedly flashed in camp, making him one of the freshmen that Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze wants to see on the field in 2025, something that Riddick seemed to agree with.
“Ever since he’s been on campus, it’s just been a dog mentality every day,” Riddick said. “He’s just been competing, competing, competing, every single day. He’s always in the film room. He’s just a good linebacker in general.”
Melendez isn’t the only addition to be excited about, though. Three-star transfer Caleb Wheatland was brought in from Maryland, where he recorded 42 tackles and 4 sacks in 2024.
Four-star freshman Bryce Deas is also new to the team, a top-30 linebacker prospect with exciting athleticism. The group’s effort so far in practice has Riddick feeling encouraged as the season opener gets ever closer.
“I saw a lot of guys competing today,” Riddick said. “Some of the young guys, especially the linebackers like Bryce Deas, Elijah [Melendez], the transfers, Caleb [Wheatland] and X [Xavier Atkins]. There was a lot of competing today at practice, and I had fun today.”
The competition will need to sharpen the younger players quickly, because they will be expected to see the field. Riddick, Wheatland, and junior Robert Woodyard Jr should all play, but each of the young guns will have opportunities on which they will be expected to capitalize.
Thankfully for them, the Auburn defensive line is loaded with talent like Keldric Faulk, and the Tigers’ secondary is possibly the deepest unit on the team. So, it should give the linebackers at least a small margin for error as they continue to build chemistry with each other, a process which has already begun between Riddick and Wheatland.
“Me and Caleb, we’ve been able to develop a good connection with each other, like brother-wise, outside of football,” Riddick said. “Me and Caleb, we’re close with each other, and he’s going to be a good part of our defense this year.”
With so many newcomers, Riddick’s advice to them is to take it slow.
“I’ve just been telling them to take every moment,” Riddick said. “Whatever chance they get to be on the field, take it, compete, don’t let off, and stay humble.”
The unit will need to be on the same page and disciplined by Week 1 in order to contain both Baylor running back Bryson Washington and the scrambling ability of quarterback Sawyer Robertson when Auburn travels to Waco on Aug. 29 to open the season against the Bears