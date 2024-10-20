Payton Thorne Emphasizes Keeping Focus After Another Auburn Loss
The Auburn Tigers fell 21-17 at the hands of No. 19 Missouri to lose their fourth game in a row and remain winless in SEC play.
After going up 17-3, Mizzou scored 18 unanswered points to complete the comeback.
Auburn was able to limit turnovers, having just one in the game. However, they played a messier game than their Tigers counterparts with six penalties to just two.
Despite winning time of possession, Auburn was outscored, had less total offense and fewer first downs.
Even with another tough loss, Auburn needs to find a way to stay dialed in.
Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne emphasized the importance of maintaining focus as losses start to add up.
“Just not executing enough to get it done, and not making enough plays when they're there,” Freeze said. “And so that's a collective thing, it's all of us. And we're gonna own it together, and we just gotta keep battling and going forward.”
The score was tied 3-3 after the first half.
Auburn's offense got going at the start of the second half with two touchdowns on their first two drives. However, they sputtered back out quickly.
Late in the third quarter, they couldn’t capitalize in the red zone, and then Towns McGough missed a 30-yard field goal attempt.
A touchdown there would’ve given Auburn a 24-6 lead. Even if the game went the way it did the rest of the way, they would’ve won.
Thorne knows how important execution will be for Auburn as it tries to keep its bowl game hopes alive.
“Just got to be better when we get the ball down there,” Thorne said. “We need points, and more importantly, we need touchdowns. We talked about that. I talked to the guys in the huddle about that on the field. And unfortunately we weren't able to get it done. And it stinks.”
Thorne and the Tigers know the season is not over. They are focused on making the most of each opportunity and letting the results fall where they may.
“For me, it's just a mindset of: If you don't quit and you keep battling through a season like this -- and the season's far from over,” Thorne said. “We've got five (games) guaranteed to us. So it's five opportunities to go play football. And so I just believe it's never for nothing.”
Auburn will have another opportunity to capitalize on the plays needed to win against Kentucky next week, rounding out its three-game road stretch. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT and the television broadcast can be found on SEC Network.