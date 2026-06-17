Auburn Tigers Expected to Have Rebound 2026 Season, per Expected Win Total

With all the madness going on on the Plains, whether it be recruiting wins, big-time visits or even several encouraging quotes coming out of practices, one question still remains: how many games will the Auburn Tigers actually win in the fall?

Some have predicted big-time, nine-to-10-win seasons, while others believe that this season will be more of a tune-up for new head coach Alex Golesh, resulting in a slower, five-to-six-win season.

Recently, several odds providers put out their official win total lines for each team in the SEC, and if Vegas is right about the Tigers, they are poised for a much-improved season. The line for the Tigers is currently set at 6.5 wins, so if the Tigers go over, it would be a dramatic improvement from the 5-7 Hugh Freeze seasons of yore.

Even if the Tigers miss their projection by .5, they would still be having one of their best seasons of the 2020s, and be bowl-eligible with a chance to go above .500 for the first time since 2023.

Vegas does not build all those hotels by being wrong, so clearly, there is something about this Alex Golesh group that is inspiring much more confidence than the Hugh Freeze teams of yesteryear. So, how good are the Tigers’ chances to actually eclipse 6.5 wins? Let’s break down each game on the schedule and see.

Starting off, the Tigers will head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to take on the Baylor Bears on Sept. 5. The Tigers took down the Bears in game one of last season, and have since poached their running back, Bryson Washington. Baylor will rely on new transfer quarterback DJ Lagway to take on DJ Durkin’s defense, which may be a matchup made in Hell for the former Florida quarterback. My prediction? Tigers win and start the season 1-0.

Then, Golesh and company will open home play with a matchup against Southern Miss on Sept. 12. Quite simply, the Golden Eagles will play Auburn in their first game at Jordan-Hare Stadium that season, with the added Tiger advantage of playing at night. Enough said, Tigers improve to 2-0.

Then, SEC play starts, and things quickly get murky. The Tigers have a loaded in-conference schedule this year, including back-to-back-to-back games against Florida, Vanderbilt and Tennessee. All of these games are winnable, but with the stretch being as brutal as it is, I have the Tigers going 2-1, likely dropping the away game to Golesh’s former head coach, Josh Heupel, in Knoxville, though Jon Sumrall and the Gators could prove to be a problem.

After the bye week, the 4-1 Tigers will face their toughest stretch of the season, as they will head to Athens to take on Georgia, travel home to face Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers then head to the Sip to face Ole Miss. Undoubtedly, the Tigers could easily go 0-3 in these games, so for the sake of argument, let us assume they do. After a hot start, the Tigers are now 4-4.

Then, the Tigers’ schedule gets easier, but not easy, with matchups against Arkansas and Mississippi State. The outcome of these games will depend on Golesh and company’s ability to respond to adversity, but I like their chances. Tigers are now 6-4, with already more wins than Freeze managed in his final two seasons.

Then, the Tigers get a bit of a breather against the in-state Samford Bulldogs, in a Jordan-Hare matchup that I wholeheartedly expect them to make a statement in, just a week out from the Iron Bowl. The Tigers improve to 7-4.

Then, the Iron Bowl. If the game were played in Auburn, I would be decently high on the Tigers’ chances to take down the Tide, but as it stands, I have the Crimson Tide winning the game this season. The Tigers wrap up their season 7-5, just barely scraping past their projection and finding a bowl game for the first time since 2023.

Of course, I am making these ‘predictions’ in June, when just about everything is still unknown about many of these teams, so take them with a grain of salt. However, if this season comes to fruition as I have written, Auburn will certainly be back on the rise, poised to make a run in the coming seasons.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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