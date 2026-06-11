Auburn Football Announces Key Details for 2026 TV Schedule

On Wednesday night, the SEC announced the full slate of in-conference matchups for the 2026 season, which, of course, includes the Auburn Tigers. Alex Golesh is looking to start his Auburn career with a bang, and the time of day, especially in crucial matchups, can make quite an interesting difference in the outcome of a game.

Heading into Wednesday, the program had already announced the times for its first three matchups, the first of which is a 2:30 p.m. CT game against Baylor to open the season on September 5, to be played at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and broadcast on ABC.

Then, the Tigers will finally have their opportunity to take Pat Dye Field for the first time under new head coach Alex Golesh when they face off against Southern Miss in the team’s home opener. That game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, at either 6:30 p.m. or 6:45 p.m. CT. That matchup will be televised on either ESPNU or the SEC Network.

From there, the Tigers will stay home ahead of their first SEC matchup against the Florida Gators, who also sport a new head coach and quarterback this season. That game will be played on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN.

After that, the Tigers round out a three-game homestand as the now-Diego Pavia-less Vanderbilt Commodores come to the Plains for a must-see matchup that will kick off on Sept. 26 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. CT, with a broadcast station still to be announced.

Then, the Tigers will hit the road and head to Knoxville, where the Tennessee Volunteers will be eagerly awaiting their matchup with Golesh’s squad. That game will be played on October 3 in either an afternoon or evening slot. Like the Vanderbilt matchup, an official broadcast station has yet to be announced.

After a bye week comes Alex Golesh’s first real test as the head coach of the Tigers: a matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, which will kick off on Oct. 17 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. CT. This matchup will likely be a crucial one, regardless of the Tigers’ record, as Tiger fans are quite insistent that their head coach can beat both Georgia and Alabama. No broadcast has been announced at this time.

The Tigers then travel back home to take on Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in another must-see matchup, as it will be Kiffin’s first time in Jordan-Hare Stadium since he rather infamously left Ole Miss. Auburn fans, despite a lack of connection with the Rebels, will certainly be letting Kiffin hear it when the game kicks off on Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. CT, potentially even through their TVs as they watch on either ESPN or ABC.

Then, rather ironically, the Tigers will travel to Oxford to take on Kiffin’s former team, the Ole Miss Rebels. The Rebels technically have a first-year head coach in Pete Golding, though he did coach the Rebels throughout the College Football Playoff after Kiffin’s departure. His team’s matchup with the Tigers will be played on Halloween between 11 a.m. and noon CT, with a TV station yet to be announced.

After that, the Tigers will head back to the Plains to take on Arkansas, a team that has low expectations heading into this year, but could still surprise under new head coach Ryan Silverfield. That game is set to be played on November 7 between 11 a.m. and noon CT, with a broadcast station to be announced at a later date.

The Tigers will continue their slog through a difficult SEC schedule with their next matchup against Mississippi State, in a game that will be played in Starkville. Kickoff for that game is set for November 14 between 11:00 a.m. and noon CT, with a broadcast station yet to be announced.

Alex Golesh and company will finally get a break from the SEC, even if just for a week, as they are then set to host the Samford Bulldogs on Nov. 21 at 2:30 p.m. CT, and it will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

Finally, the Tigers will wrap up their season in the same way they have for many years: the Iron Bowl. This time, it will be played in Tuscaloosa and will serve as another crucial test for Golesh and the Tigers, regardless of either team’s record. Kickoff is set for Nov. 28 in either an afternoon or evening window, with an official time and channel set to be announced six to 12 days before kickoff.

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