Scoring Auburn's Top Single Game Performances Fantasy Football Style

Fantasy sports help drive interest in professional sports. I have often wondered how fantasy sports would impact collegiate sports.

Today we are going to take the fantasy scoring rules and apply them to some of Auburn’s top statistical performers over the last decade.

PASSING

Jarrett Stidham © Mickey Welsh

Nick Marshall has the honor of the single-game passing record in Auburn history when Auburn fell to Alabama in the 2014 Iron Bowl. Marshall lit up the scoreboard with 456 yards passing and three touchdowns, but an interception and a few sacks kept Marshall from reaching a higher score. Nick Marshall’s performance against the Tide accumulated him 28.24 fantasy points.

Another notable performance came during the 2021 season. Bo Nix passed for 377 yards and two scores against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Nix went down with an injury in the second half, making these stats even more incredible. Nix’s final game as an Auburn Tiger netted him 23.08 fantasy points.

Auburn’s top fantasy scoring passer is Jarrett Stidham in his final game against Purdue in the 2019 Music City Bowl. The Texas native lit up the scoreboard in his final game as a Tiger, scoring 5 touchdowns through 373 yards in the air through 2 and a half quarters. If you would have had Stidham in your lineup this week, you would have scored 35.52 points from just your quarterback.

RUSHING

Tre Mason © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

A good running back can win you titles in fantasy football. Auburn has had quite a few stellar performances in the last few years that would challenge some of the top backs in the NFL currently.

The most notable of this bunch is Tre Mason. Mason had an outstanding season for the Tigers in 2013, rushing for 1,816 yards on 317 attempts and 23 touchdowns. Mason was one of five college football players to be invited to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, and one of the biggest reasons for that was his electric game against Missouri in the SEC Championship. Mason ran the ball 46 times for 304 yards and four rushing touchdowns. This performance would have given him 56.20 points in fantasy football scoring.

For reference, Jamaal Charles holds the record for most points in fantasy football with 59.5, so Mason would be right up there with him in the history books.

Other impressive single-game performances include Kerryon Johnson against Missouri in 2017 and Kam Pettway against Ole Miss in 2016.

Kerryon only rushed for 48 yards against the Tigers, but he made the most of those touches, scoring five times. That helped his fantasy scoring, totaling 38.30 points on the day. Kam Pettway, Johnson’s former teammate in the backfield, ran through the Landshark defense in Oxford like a hot knife through butter. The bruiser ran 30 times for 236 yards and a touchdown, scoring him 29.60 fantasy points.

RECEIVING

Darvin Adams © Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn has never been known for their top-tier receivers as teams like Alabama, Clemson, or Ohio State have. However, they have had some spectacular single-game performances from their pass catchers. Starting back 12 years ago, Darvin Adams took advantage of Cam Newton’s incredible day in the SEC Championship against South Carolina. Adams had seven receptions for 217 yards and two touchdowns, earning himself 40.70 fantasy points, the most by a receiver in the last decade.

Not to be outdone, Sammie Coates had himself a day against Alabama in 2014. Coates caught five passes from quarterback Nick Marshall for 206 yards and two scores. Coates’ 37.60 points barely put him in second place behind Adams in receiver fantasy points. If you are a fan of PPR leagues, Auburn had two receivers for you. In back-to-back years against Georgia, the Tigers had a receiver in double-digit receptions.

Ryan Davis punched his ticket with the second-most receptions in a game in Auburn history in 2018 with 12 receptions. He also had 72 receiving yards, giving him 19.20 points on the day.

The next year, Seth Williams broke Davis’ record against the Dawgs with 13 catches and 121 yards to give himself 25.10 fantasy points. Williams also had another stellar performance against Mississippi State in 2019, where he caught 8 passes for 161 yards and two scores. This performance gave him 36.10 fantasy points on the day.

DEFENSE

Big Kat Bryant © Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The old adage is “defense wins championships”. In fantasy football, defense definitely makes or breaks most teams. Auburn has had a few standout defensive performances over the past decade. The most recent came in the form of the 2021 Iron Bowl. Auburn held Alabama scoreless for much of the game, sacked Heisman winner Bryce Young seven times, and picked him off once. The stellar performance is not reflected in the fantasy score, which would be nine points. The Tide rallied back and scored 24 points and the Tigers defense allowed 388 yards.

The same scoring happened in Auburn’s thumping of Georgia in 2017. Auburn sacked Jake Fromm 4 times and forced 2 fumbles, but allowed 17 points and 230 to accumulate a score of seven points.

The standout performance for the Auburn defense was the 2019 Music City Bowl. The Tigers picked off the Boilermakers twice and sacked them four times. The key to this performance was the pick-six by Auburn defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant, which put the Tigers at 14 points on the day for fantasy.

KICKING

Daniel Carlson © Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn has become Kicker U over the last decade, and Daniel Carlson is one of the biggest reasons why. The current kicker for the Las Vegas Raiders still holds the record for all-time points leader in the SEC with 413. Carlson had his shining moment in 2016 when Les Miles and the LSU Tigers came to town. Auburn did not score an offensive touchdown that game, but thanks to Carlson’s six field goals and 20 fantasy points, the Bayou Bengals were sent home packing and Les Miles was no longer the coach at LSU.