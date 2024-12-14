Auburn Tigers a Favorite for Top Transfer Portal Cornerback
Envision the transfer portal like a busy airport, thousands of hopeful travelers enter on a daily basis, looking for a successful ending to their trip. For current portal resident Raion Strader, he stays in athletic limbo will not take weeks.
Instead, with a flood of teams throwing offers his way, the former Miami (OH) cornerback will pick the location that lines up to what he wants to accomplish. If you look at what Auburn's building, the fit on The Plains just seems like a natural one.
Who is Raion Strader?
Coming from the Pittsburgh area (Penn Hills), Strader literally built himself up from the proverbial bottom. A zero-star recruit, committed to Miami (OH), he found himself in a sea of higher-recruited players. Yet, he did not just flounder or float around in a Group of Five. Instead, he helped the RedHawks shore up their secondary.
Miami finished the 2023 season tied for the seventh-best scoring defense in FBS, surrendering an average of 15.9 points per game. Not one to rest on his laurels, Strader returned to Oxford, enjoying a better season than his freshman campaign.
With two interceptions and eighteen passes defensed, the evolution of Strader's game began to show outside of the MAC world. Those 18 PBU lead FBS by some distance. The next closest defensive back was Boise State's A'Marion McCoy with 14. Strader earned a first-team Mid-American Conference selection.
247Sports ranks Strader as the No. 5 cornerback in the portal, and On3 considers it a battle between Iowa and Auburn.
What does he bring?
Standing six-feet-tall and weighing 180 pounds, Strader profiles as the classic-framed lockdown corner. With an angular build, he attempts to stay hip-to-hip in coverage. Yet, Strader can still turn and drive on underneath routes. As competitive with the ball in the air as any cornerback, he does not mind vertically fighting to the catchpoint.
Most importantly, the near-elite ball skills stand out. Regardless on depth of pattern or placement, figure Strader in for a play on the ball. Three interceptions and 31 passes broken-up will play well against pass-happy offenses.
While he doesn't appear to shy away from tackling, he needs to avoid the drag tackle. Wrapping up needs to become his mission.
Fit
Upon signing with Auburn, Strader becomes the best cover corner on the roster. That speaks more about his talent, rather than his future teammates. All signs point to walking in as a Day 1 starter with two years of eligibility remaining.
Plus, when you look at the pass rush that would line up in front of him, the chances to make plays on the ball increase. Signing Strader would serve as another reason to pay attention to the defense.
Overview
Raion Strader and Auburn fit like hand in glove. In fact, the sooner he signs, the quicker the defense can coalesce before spring practice. The defensive already looks stout upfront. Now, adding a lockdown corner with the ball skills to match would bolster the defense, providing yet another headcahe for opposing offenses.