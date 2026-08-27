Auburn Tigers Grade Highly Among Latest List Ranking College Athletics

USA Today released the results of its Sports Readers’ Choice Awards, that allows readers to vote on categories ranking college sports programs in numerous different fields. The Auburn Tigers found themselves dominating the lists, coming in first in four different areas and finishing in the top five in two more.

According to the readers and voters of the newspaper, Auburn has the best college football stadium, college mascot, college sports tradition, and best college for sports fans overall.

The legendary Jordan-Hare Stadium was deemed the best of “venues synonymous with their schools while creating a setting that makes every game an unforgettable experience.” Whether it’s the upgraded light show or Swag Surf entering the fourth quarter, the “haunted” environment is viewed highly across the country.

The 11-time Universal Cheerleaders Association Mascot National Champion Aubie was, to no surprise, voted as the best mascot in college sports. The tiger was also one of the first three collegiate mascots inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame in 2006. Aubie beat out classics such as Sparty from Michigan State University and Syracuse’s Otto the Orange.

“Each year, Aubie makes more than 1,000 appearances on campus and across the country, bringing smiles to fans of all ages. Aubie the Tiger is often imitated but never duplicated.”

As voted by USA Today, the best tradition in all of college sports is Rolling Toomer’s Corner. For those who do not know about this storied event, Auburn fans gather around the famous Toomer’s Corner and throw rolls of toilet paper at the trees on campus after significant athletic accomplishments. Whether it’s Jackson Koivun winning national championships, a football win, or Suni Lee placing in the Olympics, the trees will be covered in toilet paper.

The last category that Auburn won was the best college for sports fans.

“Whether it’s on the football field, the baseball diamond, the basketball courts, track, or even the golf course, Auburn is a sports mecca. Hall of Fame alumni add to the overall prestige, and the SEC rivalries elevate the present-day sports landscape, all from some of the best facilities in the U.S.”

The Tigers also found themselves in the two spot for best walk-out tradition. USA Today grouped together the Tiger Walk and War Eagle flight, calling it “one of the iconic traditions not just in the SEC, but in sports.” The historic fly over and team walking into the stadium is a staple of football game days in the Plains and is a can’t miss event if you are visiting for a Tigers game. Auburn finished just behind Baylor’s “Baylor Line.”

The marching band was voted as the fourth best in the nation, trailing only University of Illinois, Western Carolina University, and Ohio University. The newspaper highlighted that only a quarter of the 380 members actually study music at the university and the preseason camp you have to survive in August to perform for the university.

Despite earning or nearly grabbing the top spot on six of the categories, the Tigers were still left out of the top ten in a handful of lists. The university was not named in the best fight songs, best college sports towns, or the best tailgating experiences.

Surely, Auburn fans have no disagreements about being left out of those rankings.

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