How The Auburn Family Keeps Showing Up For Tigers Amidst Disappointing Run



The Auburn Tigers have not exactly been a strong football program over the past few seasons, but that does not mean that their fans, the aptly named ‘Auburn Family’, have not shown up in droves to support their team. In fact, on Wednesday, the university announced that it had sold out all 83,043 season tickets for the third year in a row.

Additionally, tickets for the Tigers’ matchups with Florida, Vanderbilt and LSU are completely sold out, with just under 200 tickets remaining for the Arkansas game, while just under 1,000 tickets are still available for the Samford game.

This likely means, like in the past two seasons, that Jordan-Hare Stadium should be packed out for the vast majority of the Tigers’ home games this season, regardless of how the team performs. This showing of faith is one of the reasons that the Auburn Family is considered to be one of the very best fanbases in the country.

After all, the Tigers have not turned in a winning season since 2020, or 2019 if you count the bowl loss that dropped the Tigers to 6-6 in 2020. The program has been through two full-time head coaches in the time since: Bryan Harsin, who was a massive failure, and Hugh Freeze, who ended up being one of the premier recruiters in the country but could never get his team over the hump when it mattered.

Now, the Auburn faithful will turn their attention to the third major head coach in the last six years: Alex Golesh. Golesh, who came in this past offseason after a brief coaching stint at USF, has garnered high praise from many Auburn fans and news outlets, but with that comes high expectations for he and his roster in 2026.

Those who were in attendance over the past two seasons will see quite a few familiar faces on the defensive side of the ball this year, as Xavier Atkins, Demarcus Riddick, Champ Anthony and a host of other significant players from the defenses of the past few years will return. However, on offense, Tiger fans will be seeing a unit that is almost entirely new to the Plains this year.

Led by USF transfer quarterback Byrum Brown, who was the only player in the FBS last year to pass for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 yards, the Tigers are expected to utilize a run-heavy offense, though there will certainly be plenty of room for a strong passing game to develop throughout the year.

So, as the season begins and then continues, Jordan-Hare will continue to be packed with the Auburn Family, all of whom desperately hope for a stronger season this year.

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