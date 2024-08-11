Auburn Tigers Hugh Freeze Building 'Culture that People Believe'
Obtaining an edge in the recruiting process always requires a clear vision of what you're selling to a group of ambitious young men. Of course, that has to be counterbalanced with offering them a homely environment, one where they will feel both comfortable and welcome.
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze has undoubtedly used the down home vibes that he feels the program has got on campus in abundance. He's built it, and they have come.
"We've been consistent with our message," Freeze declared at his press conference this week. "Our message is pretty simple, 'Come and see'. We think that Auburn has a different environment and culture than many. I'm not saying that's best for everyone or that we're better than someone else, but I do think we're different. There are a lot of families that when they get here they sense that."
Putting a complete recruiting package on the table is also fundamental to the overall strategy. Included within that, students gaining financial benefits from their abilities is a complex new system to navigate, but it cannot be ignored.
That being said, one thing which Freeze doesn't want to come over is preachy - Auburn is going to be transparent as they navigate what they believe is most definitely a two-way street.
"Obviously we have a competitive and fair NIL with On To Victory," Freeze insisted. "That's part of the discussion. We can't sit here and say that it's not, but it's not like we're crazy with it. I'm very upfront in saying I think things in life should be earned. We're fair, that helps, but I really think it's the culture that people believe. And I have a good staff that does a good job with it and builds relationships with them and their families. I'm pleased with where we are."
When coach Freeze has spoken about his current recruitment drive, he's always been focused on planning much further ahead. Keeping the flow of talent coming through the doors of the campus is both time consuming, and to some extent, remains hidden away until it bears fruit on the field.
After all, seeking simple instant gratification isn't how the game of college recruitment works, and never will. Therefore, Freeze is well aware that the Auburn program must actively embrace planting future seeds and sticking to the plan thereafter.
"Do we need a few more pieces to the puzzle? Yes. We're working hard at that and hopefully can land a few more of those," Freeze said. "We've made it a priority to start here in state. Right now we're in a good position with that plan we've put in place. It seems to have been beneficial and worked to this point.
"Obviously it's never over, but yes, I'm pleased right now. We're in the top 10 in the country. I would think, and that's where you have to stay if you want to compete. If we can finish out with a few more pieces we're targeting we'll have been able to stack a '25 class on top of a '24 class, which I think was a really solid class also. I'm pretty comfortable with where we are right now."
What really stands out perhaps the most, is just how quickly Freeze and his recruitment team have turned to tap back on to lure in a host of highly talented new faces.
Basking in even recent triumphs is pretty futile though - rust never sleeps.