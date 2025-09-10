Auburn Tigers Leading SEC in Multiple Stat Categories Heading into Week 3
AUBURN, Ala.- After two games against the Baylor Bears and the Ball State Cardinals, the Auburn Tigers lead the Southeastern Conference in rushing yards per game, rushing defense, tackles for loss and sacks.
Auburn is also within the top few spots in a few other statistical categories, such as being fourth in the country in kickoff returns, notably because of Rashawn Pleasant finding his home on the kickoff return team for Auburn.
The Auburn rushing attack has been unleashed in full force, averaging an SEC-high 265.5 yards per game, which is also good for 11th nationally.
Running back Jeremiah Cobb had a career game last Saturday against Ball State, rushing for 121 yards on 11 carries, breaking away on a 46-yard and a 45-yard touchdown run. Cobb is currently tied for the fourth most rushing yards in the conference, and has the opportunity to add to his total this Saturday against the South Alabama Jaguars.
Running back Damari Alston did not play against Ball State and will be a game-time decision against South Alabama. Freshman running back Omar Mabson II will likely get a lot of touches this weekend.
The Auburn rushing defense not only leads the SEC in rushing defense, but it also has the second-ranked rushing defense in the entire country, only giving up 61 rushing yards so far this season. The Tigers are only giving up 1.07 yards per carry and 30.5 rushing yards per game.
The front seven for Auburn have been showing up in the run game the last two weeks. Last week, they were led by Xavier Atkins, who had two sacks, five tackles and four tackles for loss.
Currently, the Auburn defense is tied second in the country for sacks with ten sacks so far on the season. Senior defensive end Keyron Crawford leads the Tigers with three sacks on the year.
The Auburn defense has been playing at a very high level this season, which has always been a strong point for the Tigers. But leading the SEC and being top-five in the country in major defensive categories is a great start to the season for the Auburn defense.
And with the Auburn offense leading the SEC in rushing, the Tigers have the potential to make a complete turnaround offensively this season on the offensive side of the ball, putting the program in a position to reach new highs in the Hugh Freeze era.