Auburn Tigers May Have Slight Advantage With Absence of Key Georgia Offensive Piece



The Auburn Tigers certainly have their work cut out for them this weekend, as they are set to take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in Sanford Stadium, where the Bulldogs' head coach, Kirby Smart, currently has a 60-5 record. It will take a lot to hand the Bulldogs their sixth-ever home loss under Smart, but one key Bulldog’s absence may be the advantage the Tigers need.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens would be unavailable for the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry on Saturday due to a calf injury.

Georgia will be without RB Chauncey Bowens for Saturday’s matchup against Auburn, per ON3’s Pete Nakos. 😳



There were rumors throughout the week that Bowens could be dealing with a more significant injury, and Nakos reports that his status beyond this weekend is now in question.… pic.twitter.com/GxuJYur8eU — SEC Country (@SECcountry) October 14, 2026

This is a significant loss for the Bulldogs, as Bowens has been one of their top run game producers this season, turning in 35 carries for 124 yards and a team-high six touchdowns, while also serving as a strong option in the receiving game with 10 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown.

The Tigers have struggled to stop the run at many points throughout the season, though that issue has rarely been quite so clear as it was against Florida and Tennessee. Jadan Baugh, Florida’s RB1, totalled 162 yards and three touchdowns against the Tigers a few weeks ago, while Tennessee’s RB1, DeSean Bishop, totalled 202 yards and three touchdowns in his matchup with Auburn’s defense.

Even without Bowens, the Bulldogs still have plenty of rushing talent that could spell trouble for the Tigers if their rushing defense does not tighten up in its biggest matchup of the year so far. Currently, they are led by Dwight Phillips Jr., who has carried the ball 37 times for 280 yards and a touchdown.

Nate Frazier was, undoubtedly, the biggest name on the Dawgs’ depth chart headed into this season, though even he has been limited by a rib injury throughout the season. The junior is expected to be available against Auburn, though he’ll likely not be the volume carrier for the Dawgs due to the lingering nature of his injury.

The Tigers’ rush defense currently ranks as the third-worst in the SEC, allowing an average of 149 yards per game, while the Bulldogs’ rushing offense, even battered, still ranks as the fourth-best in the SEC with an average of 211.83 yards per game.

Of course, for the Tigers, this game is not as simple as just stopping the run, as the Bulldogs boast one of the most varied offenses in the country–they’re No. 1 for a reason, after all–but if the Tigers are able to limit Georgia on the ground, things should get quite a bit easier to manage for Auburn defensive coordinator DJ Durkin.