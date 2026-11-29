Alex Golesh’s first season as head coach of the Auburn Tigers was already a success. The Iron Bowl win over No. 6 Alabama in Tuscaloosa meant something more.

No team has beaten both the Georgia Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide in both of their stadiums since 1969. The Tigers did it in their first season under a new head coach, and they also have two AP top-10 teams wins that come from being on the road. Houston last did that in the 1984 season.

Auburn was a double-digit underdog in both games. While many counted Golesh out before the ball was even kicked off, his team had the belief, and it goes a long way.

“I said this after the Georgia game, that we’re going to get this program to a point where you expect to win those games, and whether anybody expected us to win it or not, there are 74 dudes in that locker room that did,” he said after the win.

During the on-field celebrations, though, he had an interaction with somebody else on the field that embodied that mindset. Auburn hadn’t won in Tuscaloosa since the 2010 season and in Athens since 2005. Instead, Golesh wants the team and the outside media to believe that they should win the game.

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And it makes a big difference.

“Someone said after the game, ‘Soak this in, it doesn’t happen often,’” he said. “And, I think that’s probably the biggest thing that sticks out to me is it’s that mindset that keeps bad programs bad and keeps good programs good.”

The Tigers now head back to the Plains 8-4, the best record since the 2019 season. A win over their in-state rival will send a message to the rest of the SEC to keep an eye on the Plains going into next year.

That starts with Golesh, who will have some important needs in the transfer portal and players to retain. However, the way that his tenure has begun, exceeding expectations with two top-10 wins, as well as a ranking in the next poll, is a step in the right direction.

It’s what he wants it to be: a winning standard. Auburn has needed that during this decade.

“The hope is that we go into those games with an expectation to win because, in our building, we’ve built it to where there’s an expectation to win,” Golesh said.

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