Auburn Tigers Most Intimidating Defenders of Last 40 Years
Constructing a list of the five most intimidating Auburn Tigers defensive football players doesn't feel like easy work. In fact, hundreds of players walked onto The Plains and cemented their respective reputations for starring in opponents' nightmares. As a matter of fact, several legendary names will not make this list. With no disrespect intended, the rankings fall into three categories: game impact, toughness and big-play capability. Offensive coordinators spent many sleepless nights trying to figure out how to defeat these players.
5. Junior Rosegreen (Safety, 2002-2004)
First and foremost, the Reggie Brown hit stands at the top of the list for the scariest hits in college football history. Georgia wide receiver Reggie Brown ran a skinny post. Auburn sat in a Cover 3. Rosegreen lined up the unsuspecting Brown, sending his now-prone body to the turf. The crowd at Jordan-Hare buzzed with excitement, then a labored hush fell over the stadium.
For thirty seconds or so, no one knew if Reggie Brown would wake up. Rosegreen played thirty-nine games for the Tigers. His nine career interceptions may sit just outside of the school's top 10, the six picks that he snared in 2004 rank fifth in single-season stats.
4. Takeo Spikes (Linebacker, 1995-1997)
From Jamal Lewis, to Hines Ward to Shaun Alexander. Regardless of star status, if a ball carrier veered anywhere in Spikes' vicinity, they would strike up a quick relationship with the ground. For two seasons, Spikes terrorized opposing offenses with his instincts and uncanny ability to sniff out the ball.
If coaches could leave cornerbacks on islands, then Auburn could definitely let Spikes hunt for the ballcarrier. Absolutely no need for swarming or gang tackling needed as the Tigers legends made his presence known. After leaving the Plains, Spikes enjoyed a fourteen-year NFL career and multiple award-worthy seasons.
3. Aundray Bruce (Pass Rusher, 1984-1987)
When you hear your name called before anyone else in the NFL Draft, chances are you played well. The Atlanta Falcons made Bruce the No. 1 overall pick in 1988. He enjoyed an 11-year NFL career. At Auburn, Bruce brought a feel for the game, and timing, not found back then for players of his frame. For example, the ability to get off the ball at the snap regularly remains the stuff of sorcery. Bruce used a blend of speed flexibility and power to torment offenses. What separated him from most back then? The ability to close on the ball. After defeating the blocker, Bruce's long arms and quick feet placed him fully in the backfield.
2. Tracy Rocker (Defensive Lineman, 1985-1988)
When you think of Auburn defensive players in history, Tracy Rocker jumps to mind. With his signature neckroll (the grandfather of the cowboy collar), Rocker asserted his authority, tallying twenty-one sacks, forty-eight tackles for loss and 354 tackles, unheard of numbers for a defensive lineman in the 1980s.
A three-time All-America selection, Rocker helped lead the Tigers to back-to-back SEC championships. His aggressive style of stopping the run while mauling quarterbacks lands him in this spot. In 2004, The National Football Foundation inducted Rocker into the College Football Hall of Fame.
1. Nick Fairley (Defensive Lineman, 2009-2010)
When you look at dominant seasons in Auburn football defensive history, Nick Fairley in 2010 set the standard. From the first game he played for Auburn against Louisiana Tech, Fairley let everyone in earshot understand how dominant he played.
If Cam Newton led the offensive, making everyone around much better, you can say the same for Fairley. Auburn's last national championship should credit Fairley just as much as Newton. Fairley encountered and destroyed double teams. With the agility and mobility of a much-smaller player, the two-year player wrecked offense. In 2010 alone, Fairley totaled 60 tackles, 11.5 sacks and 24 tackles for loss. That level of otherworldly dominance remains one of the most unfathomable exploits in Auburn history.