Auburn Tigers Must Take Alabama's Key Playmakers Seriously
After upsetting the Texas A&M Aggies in thrilling fashion on Saturday, the Auburn Tigers have momentum and something to play for in the Iron Bowl.
The Alabama Crimson Tide fell six spots from No. 6 to No. 13 in the AP Poll after losing 24-3 to the Oklahoma Sooners, putting an end to their chances of playing in the SEC Championship Game and likely their chances to make the expanded College Football Playoff.
While still having bowl eligibility to play for adding motivation to the rivalry matchup, Auburn still needs to have a plan for Alabama’s difference-makers.
Among players the Tigers need to pay close attention to is quarterback Jaylen Milroe, a guy Auburn knows well after his game-winning touchdown pass on 4th-and-31 in the Iron Bowl last season.
Milroe is coming off a rough night against Oklahoma, going 11-of-26 through the air for 164 yards while throwing three interceptions. Despite this, the Tigers know what Milroe is capable of and will prepare for the best version of him.
“You look at the good,” Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze said. “That’s what he’s capable of. I hope we get the lesser-than version but in a game like this, I would think – I don’t know him personally but everything you see, he’s made of the right stuff. And he competes at a high, high level in some of the biggest games and I would think he would be determined to bounce back.”
Alabama’s biggest offensive weapon, however, is freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams (who is only 17 years old). Williams has recorded 804 yards and eight touchdowns off 42 receptions this season, leading the Crimson Tide in all three categories.
Similar to Milroe, Williams had an off night against Oklahoma, catching only two passes for 37 yards, and will be looking to bounce back in the Iron Bowl.
“Ryan is a kid we recruited really hard, and know how talented he is also,” Freeze said. “I mean, the message is the same: We’ve got to do our assignment every play and forget the last one. Have a short memory when you’re a DB. You can’t hold onto it.”
Now, there is a certain level of confidence that these players are beatable. Lineback Demarcus Riddick didn't give them too many compliments when asked. But regardless of the talk, they need to be ready.
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and ABC will carry the television broadcast.