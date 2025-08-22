Auburn Tigers' 'Other' Edge Primed for Big Role
Blessed with all of the physical traits that you'd ask for from an edge rusher, Auburn Tigers edge rusher Keyron Crawford takes over for Jalen McLeod, who was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Draft.
McLeod had a non-stop motor and relenting energy, but Crawford has a higher upside with more physical tools.
Helping Hand
The bulk of the pass rush cannot fall to Keldric Faulk. Granted, he is a future first-round pick, but Auburn's defense cannot be lopsided in that regard. Others need to step up and produce. This speaks directly to Crawford, whose main job is to attack the backfield at all costs.
What will happen when teams ultimately begin to double Faulk, leaving single blocking opportunities? DJ Durkin chose Crawford for a reason. It's time to see that in action.
Immediate Test
In Auburn's first game, they tangle with the Baylor Bears. Baylor will bring quarterback Sawyer Robertson to the field. Outside of having two last names, Roberston's intrigue as a passer spans through the fact that while he isn't the most accurate (60.7%), he wants to let a play develop and throw the ball downfield.
Crawford cannot allow that to continually occur.
Granted, Auburn possesses an above-average secondary that shows the ability with both talent and depth to hold up. However, taxing them without harassing Robertson is a recipe for disaster. Faulk will pressure him from either the interior or one side. Crawford needs to be on the other side, winning his one-on-one.
Some tout Robertson as a dark horse Heisman candidate. While that feels like a stretch, he does feature the ability to get into a rhythm and start completing passes all over the field. As a result, Crawford's mandate remains to force the issue. Dip into the pass rush bag and see what works.
The Quick Hook?
In all honesty, if Crawford plays a couple of games as the starter and cannot create sustained, meaningful rushers, Durkin needs to sit him down and go to the next man up. The Tigers have a deep edge room full of young, hungry players like Amaris Williams and Jared Smith, among others.
This season, for all it means to the program and the potential job security of many involved, cannot suffer lackluster outings from players entrusted to serve a role that benefits the team.
Hugh Freeze isn't a rookie coach who needs time to figure it out. The roster is stocked with talent, and Crawford flashes ability. Those flashes need to become consistent.