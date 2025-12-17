Auburn Linebacker Announces Intention to Enter NFL Draft

AUBURN, Ala.- Auburn Tigers linebacker Keyron Crawford has announced his intention to enter the 2026 NFL Draft on Tuesday evening, joining fellow Auburn defender Keldrick Faulk as the only two Auburn defenders entering the 2026 NFL Draft, and the third overall Tiger to declare for the draft.

The UNDERDOG STORY 🙏🏾🦍 pic.twitter.com/c8C7HDqeyi — Keyron Crawford (@KeyronCrawford3) December 16, 2025

Crawford, a former transfer linebacker from Arkansas State, became one of Auburn’s key defenders during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In 2024, he recorded 22 total tackles. Those numbers improved during his 2025 season, where he recorded 36 total tackles, 28 of which were solo, five sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and one interception.

Crawford earned Third Team All-SEC honors after his performance during the 2025 season, along with his fellow draftee Keldrick Faulk.

During his time at Arkansas State during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, he recorded 58 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Crawford was acquired from Arkansas State when he entered the transfer portal after the 2023 season.

Crawford is listed as 6-foot-4, 255 pounds. He was a three-star prospect coming out of high school, according to 247sports.com. Crawford spent most of his time as an edge defender, ranking second on the team in both tackles for loss and sacks.

He also ranked fourth in the SEC with 43 pressures, according to PFF.com. His best outing last season came when the Tigers faced the Baylor Bears, where he recorded a career-high seven tackles, which also included his first career sack at Auburn.

His first and only career interception came from Auburn’s matchup with South Alabama.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper has Crawford ranked as the 10th-best outside linebacker prospect in the upcoming draft. Meaning he’d likely be a late-round draft pick or an undrafted free agent.

Regardless of where he lands, the NFL will be getting a guy with a huge heart and someone who will rarely be outworked.

“To my lifelong teammates, my brother, who battled alongside me and created unforgettable memories. Thank you. And to Auburn, thank you for welcoming me and making my time there truly worthwhile. With that said, I am excited to announce that I am declaring for the NFL Draft.”

Crawford now enters a stacked draft class filled with lots of talent at the outside linebacker/edge rusher position and will have an opportunity to make his name for himself and Auburn at the next level.

