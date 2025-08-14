Auburn Tigers Practice News and Notes, 8/14/25
The Auburn Tigers are about two weeks into fall camp practice with roughly two weeks until their season opener at Baylor on Friday, August 29th. They were back on the field today on a hot, humid Thursday morning.
The media was given slightly under an hour to watch the individual periods of practice, which consisted of drills, warmups, walk-throughs, and red zone situations.
Here’s a look at the list of notes from today’s practice:
- Sophomore wide receiver Cam Coleman wore a yellow non-contact jersey for precautionary reasons. Overheard a coach saying he knocked knees, nothing serious.
- Quarterback Jackson Arnold had two instances during the drill period in which he was slow to make a decision and couldn’t get a pass off before the play was blown dead. Hugh Freeze slammed his visor down in frustration after the second time, as he had Coleman wide open in the front of the endzone.
- As of yesterday, sophomore linebacker Demarcus Riddick is no longer wearing a yellow no-contact jersey.
- Junior defensive back Rayshawn Pleasant and freshman wide receiver Duke Smith alternated reps at kickoff returner in the time the media could observe.
- Sophomore kicker Towns McGough handled kickoff duties.
- Freshman defensive back Blake Woodby was seen wearing a brace on his left knee.
- Coleman and junior cornerback Kayin Lee battled in drills; Lee won most of them.
- Senior tight end Brandon Frazier had an impressive catch over freshman defensive back Kensley Louidor-Faustin during drills.
- The interior defensive line room boasts a plethora of (really large) bodies who could all very well make an impact this fall. For all the praise Freeze has gotten for his wide receiver recruiting, the edge room and defensive line are arguably just as impressive.
Junior Keldric Faulk headlines the group. Sophomore Malic Blocton was a freshman All-American. Amaris Williams, Jamonta Waller, Malik Autry, Jared Smith, Jourdin Crawford, and Antonio Coleman were all top-20 recruits on the defensive line in the past two classes.
Auburn will take on the Baylor Bears on Friday, August 29th at 7:00 p.m. CT. The Tigers are 2.5-point favorites, according to ESPN.