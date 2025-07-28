Auburn Tigers put Two on Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List
Following a disappointing season, the Auburn Tigers are looking to make some significant improvements– and Hugh Freeze’s preseason efforts may finally be paying off.
On Monday, the Maxwell Football Club included two Tigers on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is “presented annually to the outstanding player in college football.” The two Tigers listed are transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold, as well as superstar sophomore receiver Cam Coleman.
Arnold’s inclusion on this list is certainly a show of faith by the Maxwell Football Club, as Arnold was 5-5 in games he started last year, throwing for just over 1,400 yards and 12 touchdowns to three interceptions at Oklahoma.
It’s significantly less surprising to see Coleman on this list, as the Phenix City native has made headlines for his incredible play long before even stepping onto the Plains. As a true freshman receiver, he boasted 37 receptions for just under 600 yards and eight touchdowns, including several highlight reel catches that garnered him national attention.
Auburn is one of just 16 schools in the nation with multiple players on this watch list, which consists of 80 members. The SEC leads all conferences in candidates with 17, though they’re closely followed by the ACC with 16 and the Big 12 with 15.
If Arnold, Coleman, or any other Tiger can land this award, it’ll be nothing to scoff at– last year’s winner was Ashton Jeanty, a popular pick for Heisman and first-round draft pick, while other notable winners include Caleb Williams, Tua Tagovailoa, and Derrick Henry.
Auburn has had only one winner for the award in quarterback Cam Newton (2010).
The Tigers will have a tough road to travel if they want to prove Arnold, Coleman, or any other player to the Maxwell Football Club, including at-home matchups against Georgia and Alabama, and an away matchup in College Station against Texas A&M.
The award’s semifinalists will be announced on Nov 11, and the finalists will be announced that same month, on the 25th. Finally, the winner will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec 11.