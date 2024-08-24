Auburn Tigers RB Released from Hospital
Three months after his involvement in a shooting that claimed the life of his brother Tommie, Auburn running back Brian Battie has been released from the hospital according to a Facebook post from JJ Thomas.
"Today was a special day that we will never forget. With hearts full of gratitude and praise, we watched Brian walk out of the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the head,” wrote Brian’s mother, Adriene Battie. “Words can’t express the joy and thankfulness we feel right now. We have witnessed a miracle, and we know it’s because of God’s grace, mercy, and the power of prayer.”
It was originally believed that Battie could be facing permanent paralysis. In July, Battie took his first steps with a cane according to an update on Go Fund Me.
In a later update, Battie’s family said he would make a full recovery and eventually return to Auburn to finish his degree.
“We are in awe of His goodness and the miraculous recovery that has unfolded before our eyes,” Adriene Battie wrote on Saturday. “Thank you to EVERYONE who has been praying with us, standing with us, and believing with us. Today, we celebrate a miracle and give all the glory to God!”
Battie can be seen representing the Tigers in an orange Auburn shirt in the photos of him leaving the hospital included in the update posted to Facebook earlier today.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze keeps consistent contact with Battie and his family.
A Montgomery Advertiser article written by Rich Silva included a statement from Freeze on the situation.
"I text with them almost daily," Freeze said of Battie's family. "I get videos from them daily. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. He is getting better every single day. He does have a road ahead of him that's challenging. But praise to God that he's OK right now — he's alive and he's recovering. And we're thankful for that."