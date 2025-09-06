Auburn Tigers Receive Prediction to Land 2027 Four-Star DL
The Auburn Tigers' 2027 recruiting class has a significant chance to improve in the near future. The Tigers currently sit at 25th in the nation with their lone recruit in the 2027 class in four-star safety Jaylen Scott.
However, that is likely not to stand for long.
Donivan Moore, a four-star defensive lineman, received a prediction Friday from On3’s Jeffrey Lee to commit to Auburn. The Hueytown, AL native could “commit at any time,” Lee wrote, and is expected to be in attendance for the Ball State game Saturday.
A five-star in in 247 Sports' composite ranking, Moore is the No. 2 defensive line prospect and No. 37 overall player in the 2027 recruiting class.
Moore's interest in Auburn dates back nearly a year ago when he first received his offer on Oct. 15, 2024. Since then, he has taken two unofficial visits to Auburn with trips on April 12 and June 13. He named the Tigers as a contender after his first visit, according to 247 Sports' Christian Clemente
"I felt comfortable with Coach Freeze, Coach King," Moore told 247Sports. "I just felt real comfortable. I feel like I could play here."
Not to mention, early playing time is a big selling point as head coach Hugh Freeze has not hesitated to play freshmen on defense, as players like Malik Autry, Elijah Melendez and Eric Winters all saw snaps defensively against Baylor this past week.
A commitment from Moore could be the catalyst for the Tigers to make an early jump in the 2027 class with four-star defensive lineman Chris Wells, a Texas commit, also visiting this weekend and five-star quarterback Elijah Haven set to visit later this season.
Auburn's home opener against Ball State will kick-off at 6:30 p.m. CST and be televised on ESPNU.