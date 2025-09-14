Auburn Tigers Rise in Week 4 AP Poll
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers rose in the most recent AP poll, which was released Sunday afternoon, moving from No. 24 to No. 22 after defeating South Alabama, 31-15, on Saturday.
Last week's rankings marked the first time Auburn was ranked since November of 2021. Notably as well, the Tigers are also in the Coaches Poll this week for the first time since November of 2021, coming in at No. 25.
Auburn currently sits at 3-0, with wins over the Baylor Bears, Ball State Cardinals and the South Alabama Jaguars.
The run defense for Auburn has been stiff during the first two weeks of the season, but were not as strong in their week three outing against South Alabama.
Offensively, the run game has been dominant with a rather dormant passing game, with the exception of their week two outing against Ball State, where they passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Against Baylor and South Alabama, the Tigers passed for less than 200 yards. Against Baylor the total passing yards was 108, and against South Alabama that number was 142.
The Tigers have a date with No.12 Oklahoma Sooners this Saturday, which will be Auburn’s first ranked vs ranked matchup since November of 2021 against Texas A&M.
Oklahoma is currently rolling through opponents, defeating Illinois St 35-3, No.21 Michigan 24-13, and Temple 42-3. This will be Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold’s first chance at revenge vs his old school, which threw him into a bad situation and eventually, gave up on him. Arnold transferred from Oklahoma to Auburn in December.
After their date with Oklahoma, the Tigers will hit the road again to College Station, Texas to take on the Texas A&M Aggies, who currently sit at the No. 10 spot in the new AP Poll.
After Texas A&M, the Tigers will have a week off before hosting No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs under the lights of Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers have their work set out of them in the coming weeks. They will have the opportunity to rise with their new No. 22 ranking with key matchups against higher ranked teams.