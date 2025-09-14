Auburn Cracks Coaches Poll For First Time Since November 2021
Following a 31-15 victory over South Alabama on Saturday, the Auburn Tigers continue to climb their way up the rankings.
The Tigers found themselves at No. 25 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, released early Sunday afternoon, marking the first time Auburn has cracked the Coaches Poll since Nov. 7, 2021.
Auburn’s absence in the Coaches Poll last weekend came as a surprise to some, considering how the Tigers entered the AP Top 25 after defeating Baylor and Ball State to open the season. They only received 57 votes and ranked No. 31, but jumped six spots this week.
Despite claiming a 3-0 record after the first few games of 2025, there’s no doubt the Tigers will be tested in the next month, and fans will quickly figure out how good this team can truly be.
The Tigers are set to face Oklahoma in Norman and Texas A&M at Kyle Field the next two weeks before returning home to host Georgia and Missouri in October. All four of those squads emerged victorious on Saturday, indicating a likely jump in the AP Poll on Sunday, which is set to be released soon.
Those same teams are also ranked above Auburn in Sunday’s Coaches Poll, with Oklahoma at No. 12, Texas A&M at No. 10, Georgia ascending to No. 3 and Missouri just ahead of the Tigers at No. 22.
Auburn’s clash at Oklahoma next weekend to open conference play is undoubtedly the Tigers’ toughest test thus far, and will reveal the potential and legitimacy of this team. Jackson Arnold hasn’t faced a defense like Brent Venables and the Sooners’ boast since being a Tiger, and Oklahoma has numerous dangerous weapons on offense, including standout transfer John Mateer, who has played exceptionally well this season.
If Auburn can manage to emerge from this four-game stretch at 2-2, at worst, it would be in a solid position to compete for a College Football Playoff spot down the homestretch. After Missouri, the Tigers play at Arkansas, Kentucky at home, and at Vanderbilt before hosting Mercer and Alabama to conclude the regular season.
Vanderbilt is not going to be easy by any means, as fans saw last night in the Commodores’ win over South Carolina, but if they can enter the Iron Bowl with just two losses, the Tigers would very well be in the playoff conversation come late November.