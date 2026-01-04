Auburn Tigers Running Back Entering Tranfer Portal

The Auburn Tigers are down another offensive player to the transfer portal.

Redshirt sophomore running back Durell Robinson is set to enter the portal, per a report from On3 on Saturday afternoon. Robinson marks the second running back to depart from Auburn thus far, joining senior Damari Alston, who was dismissed from the team around the midway point of the 2025 season.

Auburn RB Durell Robinson has entered the portal, @mzenitz and me have learned.



The 6-foot, 207-pound sophomore has has 954 yards and 10 TDs in his career on 6.4 ypc. Ran for 731 yards with UConn in 2024.https://t.co/W3c7IcNQXO pic.twitter.com/NE9BnGJDbZ — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 3, 2026

Robinson spent one season on the Plains after transferring from UConn last offseason. He had a breakout year in his second campaign with the Huskies in 2024, posting 731 yards and eight touchdowns on 107 total carries as a redshirt freshman.

However, despite being a depth piece who was expected to grow and develop in the program, Robinson saw action in just four games in 2025. The former Husky recorded just three carries for 57 yards and one touchdown, with his only snaps at running back coming against Baylor and Ball State.

Robinson suffered a freak leg injury in Auburn’s Week 2 victory over the Cardinals, and he had to miss an extended period of time after receiving a medical procedure the next morning. He returned from injury in the Tigers’ overtime loss at Vanderbilt, but he only saw the field on special teams against the Commodores and Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

Auburn’s running back room becomes even more interesting with Robinson’s departure. The Tigers are down to three scholarship running backs, including standout junior Jeremiah Cobb, freshman Omar Mabson II, and Alvin Henderson.

Alex Golesh and company didn’t sign a running back through the high schools during the early signing period, but granted, he only had a limited time to assemble his first class at Auburn.

Currently, it wouldn’t exactly make sense for Cobb to leave from the outsider point of view. Considering he’s remained at Auburn for the last few seasons through three consecutive losing seasons, and how he’s now set to be the top running back in the room, Cobb has displayed loyalty to Auburn through a variety of circumstances.

Obviously, there are a variety of reasons why a player would enter the portal, but if he wants guaranteed playing time, he certainly seems to be “the guy” for the Tigers heading into 2026.

Behind Cobb, Mabson and Henderson are a couple of freshmen who could have promising futures in the program if they were to stay and develop. Mabson saw more action than Henderson in his inaugural campaign, and the Auburn High School product definitely passed the eye test on multiple occasions.

Thus, with Cobb expecting to take the reins next year and Mabson’s stock continuing to rise as a freshman, it wouldn’t be shocking if Henderson entered the portal and explored other options.

Additionally, the Tigers will likely bring in a running back from the portal. Michigan State transfer Makhi Frazier has already locked in a visit to Auburn, so he could potentially be Auburn’s next transfer pickup.