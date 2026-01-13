Auburn Tigers Schedule A-Day Spring Scrimmage

AUBURN, Ala. — The Auburn Family is invited to experience nine days of action as "A-Day Week" presented by Golden Flake takes over The Plains from April 10-18, featuring multiple sports and culminating in the annual A-Day Football Game on Saturday, April 18.

The week's marquee event kicks off Saturday at 2 p.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium when new head coach Alex Golesh debuts in a traditional spring game format, giving fans their first look at key returners and the newest Auburn Tigers in game action.

Tickets for the A-Day Game will go on sale February 3.

In addition to the game on the field, A-Day will feature the full gameday atmosphere fans love, including Tiger Walk before kickoff and the Auburn University Marching Band in attendance. Players will also be available to sign autographs on the field after the game.

Before Saturday's main event, Auburn fans can catch multiple SEC showdowns across campus, including a softball series against rival Alabama (April 10-12), baseball's weekend series with Kentucky, and women's tennis matchups with Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Broadcast details for the A-Day game will be announced at a later date.

Friday, April 10

Softball vs. Alabama – TBA

Women’s Tennis vs. Missouri – 5 p.m.

Baseball vs. Kentucky – 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 11

Softball vs. Alabama – TBA

Baseball vs. Kentucky – 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 12

Softball vs. Alabama – TBA

Women’s Tennis vs. Vanderbilt – 12 p.m.

Baseball vs. Kentucky – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 14

Baseball vs. Alabama State – 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 18

A-Day Football Game – 2 p.m.

