Four-Star Tight End, SEC Decommit Locks in Auburn Visit

George Lamons is a four-star tight end out of Brooks County in Georgia who is currently rated as the 10th-best tight end in the country and the 20th-best player in his home state. On Tuesday, he announced that he would be taking an official visit to the Plains, which is scheduled for June 12 to June 14.

Lamons, who stands at 6-foot-4 and 213 pounds, would be a notable pickup for the Tigers not just because of his star status, but also because he decommitted from Texas A&M back in July. He had been committed to the Aggies since April and has not committed to another program before or since.

Tight end play has been a struggle for the Tigers ever since the departure of the late Philip Lutzenkirchen, a key piece on the Tigers’ 2010 National Championship team. Recently, drops have plagued the Tigers’ tight end room, leading to their near-total removal from the Tigers’ offensive game plan.

Alex Golesh clearly is looking to change that, as he has picked up multiple quality tight ends already, both in the portal and in recruiting. In the portal alone, he has landed Xavier Newsom, Jonathan Echols, Arlis Boardingham, Jake Johnson and Hunter Herring, who will all be eligible to play for the Tigers in this upcoming season.

In recruiting, Golesh has landed a tight end in both his 2026 and 2027 classes, with the latter representing one of just two commits in the class. In the 2026 class, the Tigers signed DJ Broughton, a three-star out of Semmes, Ala., while the 2027 class boasts three-star Trae Proctor, who is from Plantation, Fla.

It seems the Tigers are well-set for tight ends in the near future, but the long-term future of the program still remains uncertain. If Lamons is impressed by his official visit to the Plains in June, he could very well join Proctor as a top-level Tiger tight end in the 2027 class, representing the future of Alex Golesh’s program.

