Auburn Tigers Sophomore RB has Leg Up on Kick Return Role
Every head coach in college football would like to have a good return unit. The return game in college football is a critical aspect of special teams that can dramatically influence the outcome of a game.
A strong return game can shift field position significantly, giving the offense a shorter distance to the end zone and increasing the likelihood of scoring. Auburn Tigers head Hugh Freeze understands the value of an explosive return game.
Freeze has several options in players, but he also knows he must be very selective in who returns kicks and punts to reduce the chances of injuries with key players.
"I don't know how Keionte (Scott) is going to return kickoffs very seriously, and maybe not even Jarquez (Hunter). I know he wants to, but Keionte has been out with a hamstring and so he hasn't been able to. I mean, you look at Malcolm Simmons, Bryce (Cain), (KeAndre) Lambert-Smith, all are pretty solid at the punt return game. If I had to say today, you are probably looking at Jeremiah Cobb returning kickoffs primarily, but that's today."
Cobb is a dynamic running back that has good speed and vision. He rushed for 172 yards as a freshman last season. He recently admitted that he almost transferred from Auburn. However, he is glad he decided to stay with the program.
“I’m glad I stuck with it. I’m glad to stick with coach Freeze and the guys in the running back room, and it’s definitely a big change in the talent on every position,” Cobb said at media availability.
Each player listed by Freeze can be described as an explosive returner that has speed and agility. They can break through coverages for long gains or even score touchdowns, providing a momentum boost that can easily prevail the team into a win.
Special teams coordinator Tanner Burns should be thrilled to have so many options to use in the return game. It will be Burns’s second season as he worked with Freeze at Liberty University as well.