Auburn Tigers Stock Report After Loss to Oklahoma

The Auburn Tigers fell on the road in its SEC opener.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold was sacked 10 times in his return to Oklahoma.
NORMAN, Okla.- With the Auburn Tigers taking their first loss of the season against the Oklahoma Sooners, 24-17, there are many question marks for the team. Based off of the performance against Oklahoma, it is time for a stock report for the Tigers. 

Stock Down: Jackson Arnold

Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold threw 220 yards and a touchdown.
Jackson Arnold was sacked 10 times in his homecoming matchup against the Sooners. More often than not, he held the ball for far too long and allowed the defense to close in on him. Arnold passed for 220 yards and one touchdown against his former team before being sacked on the last three offensive plays for the Auburn offense. 

Stock Down: Run Game

Auburn Tigers running back Damari Alston (0) had only 25 rushing yards in his return from injury.
The Auburn rushing attack was essentially abandoned rather early in the game. The Sooner defense wanted Auburn to pass the ball, and they forced them to do just that. Auburn finished with 67 total rushing yards on 36 total rushing attempts. Arnold alone accounted for 21 of those carries, finishing with -11 rushing yards. 

Stock Up: Wide Receivers

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Malcolm Simmons scored a late touchdown to put Auburn ahead in the fourth quarter.
Cam Coleman finished with three receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown, while Eric Singleton finished with nine receptions for 60 yards. Malcolm Simmons found the end zone late in the game after a 4-yard touchdown rush which put Auburn up 17-16 with 7:08 left in the fourth quarter. 

Stock Up: Auburn Defense 

The Auburn defense played bend but don’t break defense for most of the game, but eventually gave up a late score to let the Sooners get the lead. The unit forced five three-and-outs throughout the game and forced one turnover. The Tiger defense held the Sooners to 3-of-12 on third down and only gave up 32 rushing yards for the entire game.

Stock Down: Auburn Special Teams

Kicker Connor Gibbs missed a 50-yard field goal wide right which was not even close. Kick returner/ cornerback Rayshawn Pleasant did not have any flashy plays as a kick returner like he did against Baylor. Punter Hudson Kaak lost 12 yards on an attempted punt, in which he dropped the snap. Setting up the Sooners on Auburn's12-yard line, the Sooners would go on to score a touchdown two plays later. 

The Tigers have run into a setback, but there will be many more opportunities to bounce back. There were many miscues that could be easily cleaned up. Auburn’s next matchup is on the road against  the Texas A&M Aggies next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST.

