Auburn Tigers Top 3 Players From Transfer Portal
The Auburn Tigers acquired loads of talent from their recruiting class and high school. However, head coach Hugh Freeze also hit the jackpot in the transfer portal as well. The Tigers acquired 14 players to replace graduating and departing players. Here are the top three players per On3.com.
Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver, Georgia Tech
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound receiver formerly of Georgia Tech was rated No. 1 on the Tigers' list of transfers and the No.1 wide receiver in the transfer portal. With the addition of new transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold (who didn’t make this list) and pairing Singleton Jr. alongside sophomore Cam Coleman, the Tigers receiving core is getting a massive upgrade this season.
Singleton Jr. finished 2024 with 56 catches, 754 receiving yards and three touchdowns. As he moves to Auburn, that likely will increase on both stats.
Xavier Chaplin, Offensive Tackle, Virginia Tech
Xavier Chaplin is a monster of an offensive lineman. He is 6-foot-7, 320 pounds and dominated every opponent he faced. He started in 25 of 26 games he played in for the Hokies, allowing only 5 sacks during that three-year period. In 2023, he received third-team All-American honors. In 2024, he earned honorable mentions for All-ACC honors. Now, he will be protecting Auburn quarterbacks for the remainder of his college career, whether that be one or two years.
Horatio Fields, Wide Receiver, Wake Forest
It seems that head coach Hugh Freeze wanted his new quarterback to have a great choice of options in 2025. Coleman and Singleton Jr. have already been touched on and will be great for Arnold. Another receiver was Malcolm Simmons who was the Tigers’ third-best receiver based on yards. He will also be a sophomore alongside Coleman.
Then, there is Horatio Fields. Fields had a decent year in 2024 with Wake Forest. He had 39 catches, 463 yards and four touchdowns. While his production was lower, it should be noted that the Demon Deacons didn’t have the best offense in 2024. He should be able to improve in his final season in college football.