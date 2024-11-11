Auburn Tigers Undecided on Quarterback for Saturday's Game
The inconsistent play on the offensive side of the ball has been a contributing factor to the Auburn Tigers' struggles.
On the SEC Coaches Teleconference last week, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze spoke on ‘thinking big picture,’ as it relates to the team’s quarterback room.
A change might be on the horizon for the Tigers this week when they host Louisiana-Monroe. However, the reason for the change might be due to a shoulder injury to starter Payton Thorne than anything else. The injury occurred near the end of Auburn’s 17-7 loss against Vanderbilt on Nov. 2.
“He (Thorne) was not able to practice last week with the shoulder,” Freeze said. “We’ll see how this week goes with that and with the others getting the reps and kind of go from there.”
Freeze once again acknowledged the dilemma of sticking with the current starter versus allowing younger players in the position to gain some experience.
“When I say that, it’s certainly not an indication that I don’t think he’s played pretty solid here as of late,” Freeze said. “You start kind of thinking big picture, and that’s not always the easiest thing to do because you love your players and you want what’s best for all of them and what gives us the best chance to win these remaining three games. Obviously, we’ll start seeing how the health is first and foremost.”
The other quarterbacks on Auburn’s roster, Hank Brown, Holden Geriner and Walker White, each had opportunities to show what they could do in Thorne’s absence during the three bye-week practices.
“We actually got the other guys quite a bit of reps,” Freeze said. “We had a little scrimmage to close it out. Offense versus defense, other guys that don’t typically get reps and the offense won.”
Brown has played in three games for the Tigers this season, starting two of them. He's had one good start - four touchdowns to no interceptions against New Mexico - and one where he was knocked around - no touchdowns and three picks against Arkansas.
Netiher White nor Geriner have not appeared in a game yet this season.
The Tigers and Warhawks go head-to-head at 11:45 a.m. CT on Saturday. SEC Network will carry the broadcast.