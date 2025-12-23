Former Auburn Linebacker Eugene Asante Finds New NFL Home

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have signed inside linebacker Eugene Asante to their practice squad.

The former Auburn Tiger entered the league as an undrafted free agent last spring and signed with the Miami Dolphins ahead of training camp. He combined to take 91 preseason snaps between special teams and defense, finishing with 10 tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pass defended.

After picking up an ankle injury during the Dolphins’ final game of the preseason, Asante reached an injury settlement with them and was released. He went unsigned as he recovered from his injury, and was picked up by the Cleveland Browns on October 14th.

The 6-foot-1, 226-pound linebacker did not appear in a game with Cleveland, but he remained with them until December 2nd. Asante worked out with the New England Patriots before landing with the Falcons on Tuesday.

Asante, 25, played in 65 collegiate games (making 25 starts) from 2019 to 2024. He had stops with the North Carolina Tar Heels from 2019-21 before he transferred to the Tigers, where he played from 2022-24. He totaled 196 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two passes defended, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

The linebacker, a former four-star recruit, had his best season in 2023 with the Tigers, where he led the team with 86 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, a pass defended, and a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown. He was named Third-Team All-SEC for his performance.

He was invited to the NFL Combine , where he ran a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash, with a 10-yard split of 1.52 seconds. He also added 21 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. According to his scouting profile, this is what the NFL had to say about him:

“Reactive off-ball linebacker possessing average measurables but premium explosiveness as an athlete. Asante plays with average diagnosis and will need to rely on speed over instincts for his production. He has instant acceleration and the range to find the action but needs to become more consistent at coming to balance as a tackler to avoid a high miss total. Teams will need to weigh his spotty coverage and mental mistakes with his impressive upside as a blitzer. The play is uneven, but he’s fast and tough, making him worthy of a Day 3 investment for further development and special teams value.”

Asante will occupy one of the Falcons’ 17 practice squad spots – they have an additional spot for their addition of Lenny Krieg with the International Player Pathway Program.