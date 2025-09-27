Auburn Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies Preview and Prediction
The Auburn Tigers make the trek to Kyle Field and battle Texas A&M. Last year, the two teams combined for 84 points and 933 yards in a 43-41, four-overtime victory for the Tigers.
Now on a different footing, the two teams line up in College Station to see what this year's battle will feature.
QB Duel
While possessing similar traits but different play styles, Jackson Arnold and the Aggies' Marcel Reed approach the game far differently.
Arnold will scan through his progressions more than once before taking off. Meanwhile, Reed will look and go. However, that does not make Arnold's approach better. He will look for the vertical play, potentially placing undue stress upon his offensive line as they struggle to hold the block for an extended period. Reed appears to be more of a quick, sometimes hasty decision-maker.
Time to Wake Up
The Auburn secondary does not look crisp. If they are not missing tackles in space, the blown coverages leading to big plays continue to hurt the team. No SEC team has allowed more passing touchdowns than the Tigers (six). Furthermore, the whispers will get louder each quarter with just one interception.
Show and Prove
No one should believe Auburn's offensive line is as bad as the ten sacks they surrendered to Oklahoma. However, as long as Arnold held the ball and the Sooner discussed pressure, ten is far too many to give up. The line will face an Aggies defensive line that isn't as disciplined from a scheme perspective as the Sooners. In turn, look for much better pass blocking.
Prediction Time
Several aspects of the game remain true simultaneously.
First, the Auburn secondary will give up big plays in the passing game, leading to at least one long score. Next, Arnold will resemble what he did against Baylor, keeping the Aggies off-guard all game long. Envision more keepers and flashing a consistent ability to get to the outside.
Reed will display the full dual-threat bag for the Aggies, moving the pocket and breaking contain. Auburn should possess the advantage upfront, but it takes more than just being bigger, stronger, and faster. As a result, the front needs discipline to succeed. Any scintilla of a lack of gap integrity, and the Aggies will exploit it.
On paper, many believe that Texas A&M wins this game going away. However, what some do not count on is how much progress Auburn made through the portal. Wins against UTSA and Utah State should not impressed anyone
Score: Auburn 33, No. 9 Texas A&M 24