Auburn to Lose Second WR to Transfer Portal

The Alex Golesh era is just over a week old on the Plains, and Auburn Tigers are seeing multiple players on last season's squad reported to have plans to exit the program.

Monday, wide receiver Horatio Fields announced that he’s set to enter the transfer portal. He’s the second receiver set to reveal plans to transfer from the program alongside Perry Thompson.

Fields is also the became the seventh player to announce intent to transfer in 2026, joining the likes of quarterback Jackson Arnold, corner Raion Strader, linebacker Caleb Wheatland, defensive lineman Antonio Coleman and Thompson.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. After recent NCAA portal rule changes, this is the lone portal window after the spring window was eliminated.

Fields transferred to Auburn from Wake Forest in 2025, but only played four games before missing the rest of the season with a broken foot injury that was suffered in practice. In his time as a Tiger, Fields recorded 12 receptions for 106 yards and a lone touchdown.

Fields took a redshirt this year due to his injury, but he’ll still be a senior in his final year of eligibility in 2026.

The Douglasville, GA, native was certainly well-thought of in Auburn, as former Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze had this to say about him back in August.

“[Horatio Fields] has become the leader of that room, believe it or not,” he said. “He is the father figure in that room, the old guy, and he speaks great wisdom to all of that room. We voted on captains yesterday, and he received quite a few votes, and that's pretty special for a receiver that has come in.”

Before his time at Auburn, Fields played four seasons at Wake Forest, recording 44 receptions for 517 yards and four touchdowns.

While Fields is leaving the program, Golesh still has plenty of talent to work with in Cam Coleman, Eric Singleton, Jr. and Malcolm Simmons if he can retain them.

Coleman led Auburn with 725 yards and five touchdowns, while Singleton Jr. had a team-leading 58 yards with 534 yards and three scores. Simmons led Auburn with 18.3 yards per reception with 25 catches for 457 yards and two scores.

Recruiting-wise, Golesh lost five-star receiver Jase Mathews to Ole Miss, but made multiple additions by flipping DeShawn Spencer from Duke and Brian Williams from Alabama.

