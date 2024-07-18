Auburn Daily

Auburn Tigers Well Represented on NFL Rosters

Despite mixed results on the field, the Auburn Tigers are well represented on NFL rosters headed into the 2024 season.

Former Auburn Tigers star Derrick Brown signed a massive 4-year, $96M contract extension with the Carolina Panthers in April.
According to ESPN, 23 teams have at least one Auburn Tigers alumnus on their roster for total of 37 Tigers. Ten of those teams have multiple Tigers on their roster. 

The teams with the most NFL players are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Seattle Seahawks with three Auburn players each. 

The defensive side of the ball is the most represented with 21 total players. By each position, there are seven cornerbacks, six linebackers, four defensive tackles, two safeties and two defensive ends. 

The longest-tenured Tiger in the NFL is long-snapper Josh Harris with 12 seasons of NFL experience. 

Here is the full breakdown of the Auburn Tigers in the NFL. 

Arizona Cardinals

Owen Pappoe, Linebacker - one season, 16 games played in 2023 

Buffalo Bills

Gunner Britton, Guard - rookie, undrafted 2024 

Carolina Panthers

Derrick Brown, defensive end - four seasons, played all 17 games in 2023

Eku Leota, linebacker - one season, played eight games in 2023 

Chandler Wooten, linebacker -two seasons, played eight games in 2023

Cincinnati Bengals 

Shedrick Jackson, wide receiver - one season, five games played in 2023

Dallas Cowboys

Justin Rogers, defensive tackle - rookie, 2024 seventh-round pick  

Denver Broncos

Angelo Blackson, defensive end - nine seasons, 11 games played in 2023

Jarrett Stidham, quarterback - four seasons, three games played in 2023 

Detroit Lions

Carlton Davis III, cornerback - six seasons played 12 games in 2023

Green Bay Packers

Anders Carlson, placekicker - one season, played all 17 games in 2023 

Colby Wooden, defensive tackle - one season, played all 17 games in 2023

Houston Texans

Kilian Zierer, offensive tackle - has not played in an NFL game, undrafted 2023

Indianapolis Colts 

Jaylin Simpson, safety - rookie, 204 fifth-round pick

Braden Smith, offensive tackle - six seasons, 10 games played in 2023 

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tank Bigsby, running back - one season, played all 17 games in 2023

Daniel Thomas, safety - four seasons, played 15 games in 2023

Seth Williams, wide receiver - one season, played two games in 2023

Las Vegas Raiders 

Daniel Carlson, placekicker - six seasons, played in all 17 games in 2023

John Samuel Shenker, tight end - has not played in an NFL game, undrafted 2023

Los Angeles Chargers

Daniel Harris, long snapper - 12 seasons, played in all 17 games in 2023

Miami Dolphins 

Jack Driscoll, offensive tackle - four seasons, played in all 17 games in 2023

Anthony Schwartz, wide receiver - two seasons, played 11 games in 2023 

New England Patriots 

Jonathan Jones, cornerback - eight seasons, played 14 games in 2023 

New York Giants

Darius Slayton, wide receiver - five seasons, played in all 17 games in 2023

New York Jets  

Jamien Sherwood, Linebacker - three seasons, played in all 17 games in 2023

Philadelphia Eagles 

C.J. Uzomah, tight end - nine seasons, played 12 games in 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers

Montavious Stanley, defensive tackle - four seasons, played 15 games in 2023

Seattle Seahawks

Derick Hall, linebacker - one season,  played in all 17 games in 2023

D.J. James, cornerback - rookie, 2024 sixth-round pick

Nehemiah Pritchett, cornerback - rookie, 2024 fifth-round pick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

K.J. Britt, linebacker - three seasons, played 16 games in 2023

Jamel Dean, cornerback - five seasons, played 13 games in 2023

Avery Jones, guard - rookie, undrafted 2024

Tennessee Titans

Marlon Davidson, defensive tackle - five seasons, played five games in 2023

Roger McCreary, cornerback - two seasons, played 15 games in 2023

Washington Commanders 

Noah Igbinoghene, cornerback - four seasons, played five games in 2023

