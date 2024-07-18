Auburn Tigers Well Represented on NFL Rosters
According to ESPN, 23 teams have at least one Auburn Tigers alumnus on their roster for total of 37 Tigers. Ten of those teams have multiple Tigers on their roster.
The teams with the most NFL players are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Seattle Seahawks with three Auburn players each.
The defensive side of the ball is the most represented with 21 total players. By each position, there are seven cornerbacks, six linebackers, four defensive tackles, two safeties and two defensive ends.
The longest-tenured Tiger in the NFL is long-snapper Josh Harris with 12 seasons of NFL experience.
Here is the full breakdown of the Auburn Tigers in the NFL.
Arizona Cardinals
Owen Pappoe, Linebacker - one season, 16 games played in 2023
Buffalo Bills
Gunner Britton, Guard - rookie, undrafted 2024
Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown, defensive end - four seasons, played all 17 games in 2023
Eku Leota, linebacker - one season, played eight games in 2023
Chandler Wooten, linebacker -two seasons, played eight games in 2023
Cincinnati Bengals
Shedrick Jackson, wide receiver - one season, five games played in 2023
Dallas Cowboys
Justin Rogers, defensive tackle - rookie, 2024 seventh-round pick
Denver Broncos
Angelo Blackson, defensive end - nine seasons, 11 games played in 2023
Jarrett Stidham, quarterback - four seasons, three games played in 2023
Detroit Lions
Carlton Davis III, cornerback - six seasons played 12 games in 2023
Green Bay Packers
Anders Carlson, placekicker - one season, played all 17 games in 2023
Colby Wooden, defensive tackle - one season, played all 17 games in 2023
Houston Texans
Kilian Zierer, offensive tackle - has not played in an NFL game, undrafted 2023
Indianapolis Colts
Jaylin Simpson, safety - rookie, 204 fifth-round pick
Braden Smith, offensive tackle - six seasons, 10 games played in 2023
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tank Bigsby, running back - one season, played all 17 games in 2023
Daniel Thomas, safety - four seasons, played 15 games in 2023
Seth Williams, wide receiver - one season, played two games in 2023
Las Vegas Raiders
Daniel Carlson, placekicker - six seasons, played in all 17 games in 2023
John Samuel Shenker, tight end - has not played in an NFL game, undrafted 2023
Los Angeles Chargers
Daniel Harris, long snapper - 12 seasons, played in all 17 games in 2023
Miami Dolphins
Jack Driscoll, offensive tackle - four seasons, played in all 17 games in 2023
Anthony Schwartz, wide receiver - two seasons, played 11 games in 2023
New England Patriots
Jonathan Jones, cornerback - eight seasons, played 14 games in 2023
New York Giants
Darius Slayton, wide receiver - five seasons, played in all 17 games in 2023
New York Jets
Jamien Sherwood, Linebacker - three seasons, played in all 17 games in 2023
Philadelphia Eagles
C.J. Uzomah, tight end - nine seasons, played 12 games in 2023
Pittsburgh Steelers
Montavious Stanley, defensive tackle - four seasons, played 15 games in 2023
Seattle Seahawks
Derick Hall, linebacker - one season, played in all 17 games in 2023
D.J. James, cornerback - rookie, 2024 sixth-round pick
Nehemiah Pritchett, cornerback - rookie, 2024 fifth-round pick
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
K.J. Britt, linebacker - three seasons, played 16 games in 2023
Jamel Dean, cornerback - five seasons, played 13 games in 2023
Avery Jones, guard - rookie, undrafted 2024
Tennessee Titans
Marlon Davidson, defensive tackle - five seasons, played five games in 2023
Roger McCreary, cornerback - two seasons, played 15 games in 2023
Washington Commanders
Noah Igbinoghene, cornerback - four seasons, played five games in 2023