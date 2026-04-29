Auburn Transfer Safety No Longer on Team After Medically Retiring, Per Multiple Reports

A new member of the Auburn Tigers will not get the opportunity to suit up for his new team in 2026, as on Tuesday, Arizona transfer safety Jack Luttrell was reported to have medically retired from football and was removed from the roster.

The new was first reported by AL.com’s Peter Rauterkus. Luttrell transferred to Auburn from Arizona on Jan. 18 with two years of eligibility remaining.

Auburn safety Jack Luttrell is medically retiring, a source told @aldotcom and is no longer listed on Auburn's roster



Luttrell transferred to Auburn from Arizona during the winter, but was limited with an injury during spring practicehttps://t.co/KT4Dz7aAGv — Peter Rauterkus (@peter_rauterkus) April 28, 2026

Luttrell has been struggling with an undisclosed injury throughout spring practice, which is the second major injury he has dealt with in his career. He missed most of last season, his second season with the Wildcats, with a shoulder injury.

Luttrell started his career as a three-star defensive back at Tennessee, but never recorded a stat in his one season with the Volunteers. He transferred to Arizona in December of 2023 and played one injury-free season in 2024 with the Wildcats.

In that season, Luttrell managed to put together an impressive stat line of 39 tackles, 24 solo tackles, one forced fumble and three interceptions, but he could not build upon that season due to the aforementioned shoulder injury, which limited him to three games.

Thankfully for the Tigers, DJ Durkin has built quite a deep safety room that has kept most of its talent from last season, unlike many other positions on the field, which are mostly or entirely populated by newcomers. The Tigers signed two safeties from this year’s portal: Luttrell and USF transfer Fred Gaskin III.

Sylvester Smith-Reed, AnQuon Fegans, Champ Anthony, Kaleb Harris, Eric Winters, Gaskin and Wayne Henry are all safeties that the Tigers could use this year, so the Tigers certainly have no shortage of talent in the deep secondary.

However, Luttrell’s loss still hurts the Tigers, as he was a veteran presence that could have certainly aided in the development of younger players, while also making an impact on the field.

Neither the university nor head coach Alex Golesh has commented on Luttrell at this time, and it seems to be that the Tigers will continue with business as usual, just now without Luttrell.

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