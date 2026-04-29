What’s Next for Kentucky Hoops After Missing Out on 2026 No. 1 Recruit Tyran Stokes

The monthslong battle for 2026 No. 1 recruit Tyran Stokes came to an end Tuesday when the future potential No. 1 NBA draft pick announced on Inside the NBA that he committed to Kansas.

Stokes is a Louisville native, but for much of this recruitment Kansas was viewed as a slight favorite to land him. He visited Lawrence for the Jayhawks’ Jan. 31 win over BYU, spending time that weekend with other top Jayhawk commits including five-star point guard Taylen Kinney. Stokes and Kinney form the strongest one-two punch in what’s largely perceived as a weaker high school class.

That said, Stokes is by far the most talented player in the class. He’s sturdily built at 6' 7" and weighing in at just over 240 pounds at Hoop Summit in April. He is capable of taking over games in multiple ways as a scorer and distributor. He ranked in the top five in both scoring and rebounding on the EYBL circuit last summer and was a key part of the USA under-19 team that won gold in Switzerland a year ago. Stokes has every chance to be one of the best players in college basketball during the 2026–27 season, and his addition injects significant life into a Jayhawks roster that was clearly lacking star power after losing center Flory Bidunga to Louisville in the transfer portal.

But for Kentucky, it’s yet another miss in a bumpy offseason for Mark Pope, who’s fresh off a disappointing 2025–26 season and feeling the heat from fans in Lexington. The Wildcats missed on top portal point guard Robert Wright III, who went back to BYU, and highly regarded power forward Donnie Freeman, who picked Rick Pitino and St. John’s. Kentucky has had some wins, namely guards Alex Wilkins and Zoom Diallo and international forward Ousmane N’Diaye, but the roster was in need of a major boost that Stokes could have provided, particularly on the wing spot.

The timing of this drawn-out recruitment also leaves Kentucky in a difficult position. The vast majority of top transfer portal prospects have already committed and signed with their new programs at this stage, and a handful of the top prospects left are also strongly considering staying in the NBA draft. Plus, the NCAA’s plans to institute age-based eligibility rules that could’ve given stars like Kentucky’s Otega Oweh an additional year of eligibility aren’t expected to apply to graduating seniors, which closes down another potential avenue for a talent boost.

So where might Kentucky look for a talent boost on the wing? Here’s a look at some avenues the Wildcats could pursue.

Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor

Yessoufou entered the portal just before the deadline on April 21 to keep his options open in the event that his NBA draft feedback isn’t as strong as hoped. A blueblood like Kentucky with significant money available late could make Yessoufou reevaluate his plans for next season. He’s a different player than Stokes, but has similar size, physicality and natural scoring instincts. And Yessoufou has a real chance to tangibly improve his draft standing with another year of polish, especially with the 2027 draft perceived as much weaker than 2026 at present.

Baylor guard Tounde Yessoufou is going through the NBA draft process, but is also in the transfer portal to keep his options open. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State

Momcilovic is also strongly considering staying in the NBA draft, but the door is open for a return to college and Kentucky could be among the most lucrative landing spots. Pope, whose offenses throughout his coaching career have often been three-point centric, could get very creative with a player who has a strong case to be the best shooter in college basketball, knocking down 49% from distance on an elite Iowa State team.

Paul McNeil Jr., NC State

Another elite shooter, McNeil made 105 threes at 43% this season at NC State playing for Will Wade. He has become a popular name in recent days as programs pivot from other top targets and need a high-upside addition. He wouldn’t provide the type of ballhandling and rim pressure that Stokes would have, but he’s a proven above-average high-major starter.

The international and professional markets

The explosion of NIL and revenue-share dollars has made college an attractive option for players overseas who would have never seriously considered it as a career pathway before. N’Diaye is a perfect example. He’s a 22-year-old who was once more firmly on NBA radars and is headed to college after playing this past season in the top division in Italy. Expect a flurry of international activity in the coming weeks as teams fill holes they couldn’t find strong portal fits for with many 21 to 23 year olds with experience in top professional leagues around the globe. Changing eligibility rules make it a moving target though. This could also be true of G League or even former college players, though lawsuits might be necessary in the latter case.

Reclassifying high school talent

There isn’t an obvious elite-tier 2027 recruit who’s a serious reclassification possibility for Kentucky, but it’s an avenue worth exploring given the dearth of available options at the moment. The history of players reclassifying late in the spring and summer and making a significant impact on college is mixed at best, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

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