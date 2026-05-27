Auburn Set for Two Night Matchups in First Three Games of 2026 Season

AUBURN, Ala.-- Anticipation is ever-growing for the new-look Auburn Tigers, who are looking to make a major comeback after the pain of the last five seasons. The Tigers have yet to turn in a winning season since 2020, and new head coach Alex Golesh is looking to change that.

A big part of winning, though, is scheduling, and on Wednesday, the university announced that times have officially been set for the team’s first three games of the season.

First, the Tigers will face off against Baylor in a rematch of last year’s opening game for both teams. This time, though, it will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, as opposed to Jordan-Hare Stadium, where it was initially scheduled.

Golesh and the Tigers will take on Florida transfer quarterback DJ Lagway and the Bears on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in a game that will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and be broadcast on ABC.

Then, the Tigers will finally have their opportunity to take Pat Dye Field for the first time under new head coach Alex Golesh when they face off against Southern Miss in the team’s home opener. That game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, at either 6:30 or 6:45 p.m. CT. That matchup will be televised on either ESPNU or SEC Network.

Finally, at least for what has been announced, the Tigers are slated to take on their first SEC matchup under Golesh, as the Tigers will welcome in the newly Jon Sumrall-led Florida Gators on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. CT. That game will be broadcast on ESPN. Sumrall was once considered the outside favorite to be Auburn’s head coach before he ultimately was hired by Florida and Auburn hired Golesh.

The rest of Auburn’s schedule from Weeks 4-13 will be announced on June 10 at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

The countdown is on ⏳🦅

First 3️⃣ kickoff times are set!



🗞️: https://t.co/Pd2jjKUTSg pic.twitter.com/rmtbDBeKb7 — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) May 27, 2026

There have been a lot of questions surrounding this Tiger roster’s ability to perform in SEC competition, particularly since a large number of starters have come in from Golesh’s former program, the USF Bulls, who are in the AAC. The SEC is certainly a step up in competition, but Brown maintains that the team is ready for anything the SEC can throw at them.

“Not saying it’s gonna be an easy feat at all,” Brown said last month in an interview with Takeo Spikes, “but [I want to help] bring Auburn back to what it should be. Plan on winning every single game, win the SEC Championship, win the [College Football Playoff], to really bring Auburn back to where it should be.”

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