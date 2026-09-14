Auburn, Vanderbilt Game Time and TV Slot Announced

The Auburn Tigers have received their kickoff time and television slot for their Week 4 clash against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Sept. 26.

Auburn and Vanderbilt are set to kick off at 4:15 p.m. CDT on SEC Network, the league announced on Monday afternoon. It will mark the Tigers’ first afternoon game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, as both the Southern Miss and Florida matchups were, or are scheduled for, under the lights.

The game was assigned an afternoon slot over the summer, meaning it could’ve been assigned a 2:30 p.m. CDT slot on either ESPN or ABC, but the Ole Miss-Florida and Oklahoma-Georgia games earned the edge.

Auburn will look to snap a two-game losing streak to Vanderbilt, as the Commodores defeated the Tigers in 2024 under Hugh Freeze and 2025 with then-interim head coach DJ Durkin.

Granted, former Vanderbilt quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Diego Pavia is no longer standing toe-to-toe with Auburn, as he’s given the Tigers numerous problems over the past few years. Pavia led New Mexico State to a blowout win over Auburn in 2023 before transferring to Vanderbilt, where he beat Auburn twice more.

However, the Commodores will feature a new quarterback for the first time since 2023. Blaze Berlowitz has started the first two games of the season, but true freshman and former five-star Jared Curtis received significant playing time this past weekend against Delaware.

Either way, no matter who starts, Vanderbilt’s trip to the Plains will mark its first game away from Nashville this year.

On the other hand, Auburn will be coming off likely its biggest game of the season against Florida, and it's hard to predict what the state of the Tigers’ locker room will be after their highly anticipated matchup with the Gators.

A win on Saturday could create excitement that the fanbase hasn’t sensed in years, while a loss to Jon Sumrall’s squad could very well negatively impact Auburn’s confidence and possibly turn their contest vs. Vanderbilt into a trap game.