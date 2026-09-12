How to Watch Auburn Football's Home Opener vs. Southern Miss

The Auburn Tigers head home with a win under their belt, looking to pick up their first win on the Plains of the 2026 season on Saturday night.

Head coach Alex Golesh will play his first game in front of the Jordan-Hare Stadium crowd this weekend, coming off a neutral-site win over the Baylor Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Tigers won the game off of a game-saving tackle by safety Eric Winters, who made a stop inches away from Baylor converting a two-point conversion to win the contest.

Despite a win against a Power Four opponent, being one of three SEC teams to pick up a win across the conference’s undefeated Week 1, Golesh knows there’s plenty of work to be done.

“We'll enjoy it. Get to watch the film on the way home. Enjoy it with my crew tonight, come in tomorrow and get ready for Southern Miss,” he said. “We've got to go be better next week.”

Auburn lost the turnover margin from three interceptions by quarterback Byrum Brown compared to Baylor’s two. However, both of the Tigers’ forced turnovers came late into opposing drives, leading to empty scores while eating the clock.

It’s important to note that Golesh’s group also lost the total yards margin, with the Bears outscoring Auburn 436-389 last Saturday afternoon.

That will all look to change on Saturday night on the Plains, playing a Southern Miss team that starting off its 2026 season strong. The Golden Eagles dominated Alcorn State at home in a 49-3 victory, but head coach Blake Anderson understands the uphill battle his team faces with a team like the Tigers in their home opener.

While the defense will look to continue to dominant under defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, Golesh will look to get his offense going before a tough SEC schedule looms later this season. That would begin with the Florida Gators next weekend, with that contest potentially making or breaking how the year goes for Auburn.

The Auburn head coach is looking forward to making his debut inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, which will be the first of many games he will be coaching in on Saturday night.

“Humbled and just continually humbled to be the head football coach here,” he said. “I'm going to work as hard as anybody to continue to turn out wins. That's the only thing that matters. That's what I was hired to do while continuing to mentor a bunch of kids that need it.”

Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs. Auburn Tigers: What You Need to Know

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama

When: Saturday, Sept. 12; 6:45 p.m. CT

Watch: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Matt Schumacker

Analyst: Aaron Murray

Sideline Reporter: Taylor Davis

Stream: ESPN app

Weather: As of Friday evening, Auburn has an 80% chance of precipitation throughout the day. However, as the night begins, the chances of rain drop. Expect high 70s around the time of kickoff on Saturday.

Play-by-Play: Andy Burcham

Analyst: Jason Campbell

Sideline: Bret Eddins

Odds: Auburn is a 31.5-point favorite in Saturday’s contest, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under total is set at 57.5 points.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Series History: Auburn leads the all-time competition 18-5 against the Golden Eagles. That includes the last time these two teams played in 2018, when the Tigers took home a 24-13 lead on the Plains. They’ve won four straight against Southern Miss.

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