Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the Georgia Bulldogs

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry could be the toughest game Auburn plays in this season.

Auburn's struggles against Georgia in Athens have been well documented over the past 20 plus years..

Georgia is 16-7 against the Tigers since the turn of the century, and in the past decade Auburn has averaged 7.4 points per game on the road vs UGA. Offensively, Auburn has been a complete mess in this game for a while now.

It's probably going to take more than a touchdown to beat these Bulldogs.

Coming off of their first national title since 1980, Kirby Smart and Georgia are hungry to prove themselves after losing a ton of leadership to the NFL Draft. The amount of raw talent the Bulldogs have gives them a high ceiling and high expectations heading into 2022.

Here's how the talent shakes out across the roster.

Quarterback: A- Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports Despite questions about his athleticism and ability, Stetson Bennett IV defied odds and helped lead Georgia to a national title. During that march to glory, Bennett averaged over 10 yards per pass attempt and threw 29 touchdowns. On top of that, he averaged 4.6 yards per carry on 56 attempts (256 rushing yards). While Bennett is the clear starter heading into his final season in Athens, Carson Beck, Gunner Stockton and Brock Vandagriff will push him in fall camp. Georgia's quarterback room is in phenomenal hands barring injury. Running Back: A- Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Gone are Georgia's top two rushers in Zamir White and James Cook, but Kenny McIntosh showed a lot of promise in his junior season after averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Kendall Milton (264 rushing yards, one touchdown) will back McIntosh up. Expect freshman Branson Robinson to get touches as a complementary back this season. Georgia's rushing attack wasn't the most potent on the surface in 2021 (190.9 rushing yards per game), but the offensive efficiency (ninth nationally according to Athlon) and the yards per attempt (5.26, 14th nationally) were more important numbers for a 'Dawgs offense that simply wore down and eventually broke opponents last season. Wide Receiver: A- Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports It was an unusual group of pass catchers that stood out for the Bulldogs last season. Tight end Brock Bowers put up an incredible statline (56 receptions, 882 yards, 13 touchdowns) for a freshman, and is expected to be a focal point of the passing game once again this season. Darnell Washington and former five-star Arik Gilbert will also be important aspects of the offense. At receiver, the loss of Jermaine Burton (26 receptions, 497 yards, five touchdowns) to Alabama was big, but Ladd McConkey (447 yards, five touchdowns), Adonai Mitchell (426 yards, four touchdowns), and Kearis Jackson (limited by knee surgery last season, 787 career receiving yards) should fill the void Burton's explosiveness is leaving. Offensive Line: A+ © Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK Three starters return from an offensive line that only allowed 16 sacks and helped the Bulldogs average 5.26 yards per carry. Those are excellent numbers. Center Sedrick Van Pran, right guard Warren Ericson, and right tackle Warren McClendon are back. Former five-star Broderick Jones will slot in at left tackle and Xavier Truss (79.9 PFF pass block grade) should get the nod at left guard. This is one of the best units in the country.

Offensive outlook vs Auburn:

Georgia did to Auburn what they did to many opponents last season: they wore them down at the line of scrimmage. The Tigers finally snapped in the third quarter last season. The Bulldogs committed to the inside running game, milking the clock and physically enforcing their will.

Having speed back Kenny McIntosh as the leader in the backfield may change Georgia's approach to the ground game a bit this season, but regardless, this is a bad matchup for Auburn.

Auburn has solid talent across the defensive line but might not be able to get home or effect Stetson Bennett often on passing downs. At least, not for the entire game, as was proven last season.

The Bulldogs also have better-fitting personnel. Georgia doesn't lean on one specific player, formation, or part of the offense. They aren't perfect in any area, but they aren't weak. The offense is a machine of evenly-distributed talent. That's hard to hold for an entire four quarters if we're considering the talent gap between these two teams on paper. Auburn is also still transitioning into a newer defensive scheme. The Tigers should play better this season in the secondary but there's no guarantee the pass rush gets home. Georgia's two-deep will outplay Auburn's.

The Tigers may want to play a tighter defense and force Georgia to make throws downfield to win. Clogging the box, shortening Georgia's field and putting a hat on Stetson Bennett's safety valves may be the gamble Auburn needs to take.

Defensive Line: A- © Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK Georgia lost three defensive linemen in the first round of last year's NFL Draft. Replacing Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, and Devonte Wyatt will be no easy task. But Jalen Carter (37 tackles, 8.5 sacks) will be aided by experienced linemen Tramel Walthour, Zion Louge, and Nazir Stackhouse. This unit might take a small step back when it comes to stopping the run (78.9 rushing yards per game allowed in 2021, second nationally), but overall this line should still be elite. Linebackers: A- © Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK The only returning starter from the linebacking core is Nolan Smith. Georgia lost Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean, and Channing Tindall to the NFL. Jason Dumas-Johnson has showed promise through spring at inside linebacker, as has Trezmen Marshall. Xavian Sorey Jr. might be one of the best athletes on the team. The assumption here is that Georgia will simply reload and play with efficiency and speed. There's reason on paper to believe that it happens, but there's no guarantee that this unit will be perfect. Defensive Backs: A © Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK Kelee Ringo, one of the best cornerbacks in America, is back. As is safety Christopher Smith (34 tackles, three interceptions). Former West Virginia Mountaineer Tykee Smith racked up over 100 tackles in two seasons with WVU before only picking up three with the Bulldogs last year. He'll get the nod at the second safety spot. This unit allowed 190.1 passing yards per game last season. It can only be assumed that opponents only got to that average because they had to stop running the ball. If the front seven clamps down like it did a season ago, it will allow Ringo and the defensive backfield to shine. Special Teams: A Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports Punter Jake Carmada is off to the NFL, but kicker Jake Podlesny (35-43 on career field goals) is back for one final season. Kenny McIntosh and Kearis Jackson have kick and punt returning locked down. Georgia was third nationally in punt return coverage in 2021, but 100th in kickoff return coverage.

Defensive outlook vs Auburn:

Auburn has to find a way to move the chains, even if it means throwing short passes all game. Tank Bigsby more than likely will struggle in this game given the offensive line's run blocking struggles.

Defensive coordinators Will Muschamp and Glenn Shumann will likely have to trust in their linebackers a lot during this game. Auburn will probably be trying to put a strain on them in pass coverage. Getting after the quarterback isn't necessarily a priority for Georgia depending on Auburn's passing gameplan, but forcing the QB to make good decisions by sending pressure for an entire game may end up being the Tigers downfall.

