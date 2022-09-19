Skip to main content

Auburn vs LSU kickoff time announced

Auburn will host LSU for the first road game of the Brian Kelly era.

The Auburn Tigers will host LSU for a 6:00 pm CT kickoff for a game under the lights in Jordan Hare Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN. 

It will be the first night game in Jordan Hare Stadium between LSU and Auburn since 2016. Auburn won that game 18-13. Auburn has hosted LSU in both 2018 and 2020. 

Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers will host LSU for the first road SEC game of the Brian Kelly era at LSU. 

While a night game, it is much earlier than last year's matchup. The SEC West showdown was an 8 pm CT kickoff in LSU last year. 

This week, LSU will host New Mexico. The Auburn Tigers host their first SEC opponent, the Missouri Tigers, at 11:00 am CT. 

Auburn LSU gets the nod for the ESPN night game over the battle between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Kentucky Wildcats. 

Auburn v LSU all-time series

Auburn trails all-time against LSU. LSU leads 34-24-1. Auburn has won the last two contests and looks to extend it to a three-game winning streak. 

Auburn's longest win streak against LSU in the history of the series is four ranging from 1989-1994. LSU once won six straight against Auburn between 1926-1937. 

The teams first played in 1901. Auburn won 28-0 in Baton Rouge. 

