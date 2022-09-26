Auburn football opens as home underdog against LSU

Auburn's shaky start to the season is reflected in the point spread for the contest with LSU this weekend.

The 3-1 record Harsin & Co. boast may not show it, but games as a whole this season have been... ugly, to say the least.

Yesterday's 17-14 overtime win over Missouri encapsulated all of Auburn's struggles. Yet they still won.

Here is what every major sports book has to say about the Tiger Bowl this Saturday.

FanDuel Sportsbook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily LSU (+7.5) Caesars Sportsbook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily LSU (+8) WynnBet Sportsbook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily LSU (+8) PointsBet Eric Starling/Auburn Daily LSU (+8) Draft Kings Sportsbook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily LSU (+7.5) Sports Illustrated Sportsbook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily LSU (+8) Vegas Insider Eric Starling/Auburn Daily LSU (+8) Fubo Sportsbook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily LSU (+7.5) Sugar House Austin Perryman/AU Athletics LSU (+8) UNIBet Eric Starling/Auburn Daily LSU (+8) BetOnline Eric Starling/Auburn Daily LSU (+7) BetRivers Eric Starling/Auburn Daily LSU (+8)

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch