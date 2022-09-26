Skip to main content

Auburn football opens as home underdog against LSU

The Tigers are more than a touchdown underdog to the Bayou Bengals.
Auburn's shaky start to the season is reflected in the point spread for the contest with LSU this weekend.

The 3-1 record Harsin & Co. boast may not show it, but games as a whole this season have been... ugly, to say the least.

Yesterday's 17-14 overtime win over Missouri encapsulated all of Auburn's struggles. Yet they still won.

Here is what every major sports book has to say about the Tiger Bowl this Saturday.

FanDuel Sportsbook

Derick Hall vs Missouri.

LSU (+7.5)

Caesars Sportsbook

Auburn Eagle Indy vs Missouri.

LSU (+8)

WynnBet Sportsbook

Jay Fair, Marquis Burks, and Brandon Frazier come out of the tunnel vs Missouri.

LSU (+8)

PointsBet

Auburn Tigers linebacker Derick Hall (29) grabs the interception and heads up field during the first halfof the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.

LSU (+8)

Draft Kings Sportsbook

Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) turns upfield during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.

LSU (+7.5)

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook

Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) gains a first down during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.

LSU (+8)

Vegas Insider

Auburn Tigers quarterback Holden Geriner (12) takes his first snaps of the season during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.

LSU (+8)

Fubo Sportsbook

Auburn Tigers linebacker Eku Leota (55) wraps up Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) in the backfield during Auburn's 17-14 victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.

LSU (+7.5)

Sugar House

Auburn, AL, USA; Coach Bryan Harsin Locker Room Celebration during Auburn vs Missouri / Austin Perryman

LSU (+8)

UNIBet

Nehemiah Pritchett celebrates vs Missouri.

LSU (+8)

BetOnline

Marcus Bragg after recording a TFL against Missouri.

LSU (+7)

BetRivers

Wesley Steiner vs Missouri.

LSU (+8)

