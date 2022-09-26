Auburn football opens as home underdog against LSU
The Tigers are more than a touchdown underdog to the Bayou Bengals.
Auburn's shaky start to the season is reflected in the point spread for the contest with LSU this weekend.
The 3-1 record Harsin & Co. boast may not show it, but games as a whole this season have been... ugly, to say the least.
Yesterday's 17-14 overtime win over Missouri encapsulated all of Auburn's struggles. Yet they still won.
Here is what every major sports book has to say about the Tiger Bowl this Saturday.
FanDuel Sportsbook
LSU (+7.5)
Caesars Sportsbook
LSU (+8)
WynnBet Sportsbook
LSU (+8)
PointsBet
LSU (+8)
Draft Kings Sportsbook
LSU (+7.5)
Sports Illustrated Sportsbook
LSU (+8)
Vegas Insider
LSU (+8)
Fubo Sportsbook
LSU (+7.5)
Sugar House
LSU (+8)
UNIBet
LSU (+8)
BetOnline
LSU (+7)
BetRivers
LSU (+8)
