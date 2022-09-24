Colby Wooden: "I didn't know whether he had it or not"

Auburn's starting defensive end wasn't initially sure if Missouri scored a touchdown or fumbled on the final play of Auburn's 17-14 OT win on Saturday, but he knew that it could have been his fault if Auburn lost.

"He (Missouri QB Brady Cook) called a slant, I slanted, I got back there, and I missed the tackle."

From that point, Wooden was watching along with the rest of us as the final play unfolded.

So, when I missed the tackle I had the same view he had. I watched (Cayden Bridges) recover it and when I saw him recover I thought, ‘Yeah that’s us,’ and then the jumbotron confirmed it.”

Wooden has been one of Auburn's best defensive linemen to this point in the season, and continued that dominance on Saturday - 4 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack, and a QB hurry. On the season, Wooden's produced a PFF grade of 80.3 on the season (excluding the Missouri contest) and has 14 total tackles, with 2.5 TFL, a sack, and a forced fumble on the season.

But in the moment, even he wasn't entirely sure that Missouri RB Nathaniel Peat, who had 110 yards on the day across 20 carries, fumbled the ball before the goal line.

"I’m not going to lie, it was 50/50. I didn’t know whether he had it or not (or) he got in then fumbled it, but I was not sure.”

Replay review upheld the ruling on the play, a fumble into the endzone, recovered by Auburn for the game-winning touchback.

