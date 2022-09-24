Skip to main content

Colby Wooden: "I didn't know whether he had it or not"

Auburn DL Wooden wasn't sure if the final play was a touchdown or a fumble at first.

Auburn's starting defensive end wasn't initially sure if Missouri scored a touchdown or fumbled on the final play of Auburn's 17-14 OT win on Saturday, but he knew that it could have been his fault if Auburn lost. 

"He (Missouri QB Brady Cook) called a slant, I slanted, I got back there, and I missed the tackle." 

From that point, Wooden was watching along with the rest of us as the final play unfolded. 

So, when I missed the tackle I had the same view he had. I watched (Cayden Bridges) recover it and when I saw him recover I thought, ‘Yeah that’s us,’ and then the jumbotron confirmed it.”

Wooden has been one of Auburn's best defensive linemen to this point in the season, and continued that dominance on Saturday - 4 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack, and a QB hurry. On the season, Wooden's produced a PFF grade of 80.3 on the season (excluding the Missouri contest) and has 14 total tackles, with 2.5 TFL, a sack, and a forced fumble on the season.

But in the moment, even he wasn't entirely sure that Missouri RB Nathaniel Peat, who had 110 yards on the day across 20 carries, fumbled the ball before the goal line.

"I’m not going to lie, it was 50/50. I didn’t know whether he had it or not (or) he got in then fumbled it, but I was not sure.”

Replay review upheld the ruling on the play, a fumble into the endzone, recovered by Auburn for the game-winning touchback.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn Tigers linebacker Derick Hall (29) celebrates his interception with defensive end Colby Wooden (25) during the first halfof the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

Colby Wooden: "I didn't know whether he had it or not"

By Lindsay Crosby
John Samuel Shenker during pregame against the Mercer Bears.
Football

John Samuel Shenker: 'We just found a way to win'

By Zac Blackerby
Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles out against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Football

WATCH: Former Auburn QB Bo Nix throws pick-six against Washington State

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) scrambles free during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

Robby Ashford's first start leads to an Auburn win

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers linebacker Derick Hall (29) grabs the interception and heads up field during the first halfof the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

Five winners from Auburn's win over Missouri

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) celebrates his interception as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

Takeaways from Auburn's 17-14 OT win over Missouri

By Lance Dawe
Derick Hall and Owen Pappoe looking at the Mercer offense.
Football

WATCH: Derick Hall gets interception, first Auburn turnover of the season

By Lance Dawe
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford pregame before Auburn vs Mercer.
Football

WATCH: Robby Ashford scores first TD of Auburn vs Missouri

By Lance Dawe