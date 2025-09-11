Auburn to Don White Jerseys at Home Against South Alabama
AUBURN Ala.- The Auburn Tigers host the South Alabama Jaguars this Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, but in different attire than you may expect. For the first time since 2008 the Tigers will be sporting all white uniforms while being the home team this Saturday.
The last time the Tigers sported white jerseys at home was in 2008 when the Tigers faced UT-Martin, the final score of that matchup was 37-20 in favor of Auburn. Saturday's matchup will mark the fifth time in modern program history that Auburn wears white at home,
Auburn enters this matchup as heavy favorites for the second-straight week, this time with a chance to start a 3-0 going into conference play. The last time the Tigers started a season 3-0 going into conference play was during the 2019 season defeated No.19 Oregon, Tulane and Kent State before entering conference play.
If they are able to defeat South Alabama, the Tigers will have the opportunity to walk into Norman, Oklahoma in a ranked vs ranked matchup for the first time since the Tigers took on Texas A&M in 2019.
The Auburn rushing attack has potential to continue dominating in games. So far this season, Auburn averages 40.0 points per game and 265.5 rushing yards per game. The full power of the passing attack has yet to be unleashed, due to the run game being so dominant.
On the other side of the ball, the Auburn defense has been dominating in the run game, as well,only giving up 61 rushing yards so far this season. The passing defense against Baylor struggled, but the Tiger defense bounced back by only allowing 71 total passing yards against Ball State.
Despite being among the SEC's top schools stats-wise, the Tigers will still have their hands full on Saturday.
South Alabama quarterback Bishop Davenport has already passed for 397 yards and four touchdowns, running back Kentrell Bullock has 234 rushing yards on the season with three touchdowns, and wide receiver Devin Voisin has 221 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The Jaguar offense will not just be pushed around, as they are looking to pull off an upset.
This matchup will be another test for Auburn before entering SEC play. Auburn's home matchup against South Alabama is set to kickoff at 11:45 p.m. CT on Saturday. The matchup will be broadcast to SEC Network.