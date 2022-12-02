Auburn WR Ze'Vian Capers is no longer in the transfer portal

The former 4-star prospect out of Alpharetta, Georgia plans to stay with the Tigers.

Capers, who originally entered the portal following the firing of Bryan Harsin, stated he no longer plans to transfer, per Keith Niebuhr of On3 Sports.

Capers was a standout wide receiver in the 2020 class, and his 6-3 200-pound frame caught the eye of many big-name schools. Auburn, led by then Head Coach Gus Malzahn, beat the likes of Clemson, Arkansas, and South Carolina for the consensus top 200 recruit.

Under the previously mentioned Malzahn and Harsin, the Auburn offense failed to utilize Capers's large frame and dynamic skill set.

The 2020 season has been his most productive, snagging seven receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown. The following two seasons have seen a loss in production as he has had seven catches and only 70 yards.

Hiring new Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze was more than likely a big turning point for Capers, as Freeze has put large receivers in the league like Laquon Treadwell, Donte Moncrief, A.J. Brown, and D.K Metcalf.

Capers joins fellow big-bodied wide receiver Landen King in withdrawing his name from the portal.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch